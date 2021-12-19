Kearney Catholic Stars’ Ashley Keck, Sydney Conner picked for all-star game

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic seniors Ashley Keck and Sydney Conner have been selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches All-Star Volleyball Game July 26 at Lincoln North Star.
The participants were announced Friday and will be divided into teams at a later date.
Overton coach Haley Ryan will be an assistant coach for the Blue team. Aurora’s Lois Hixson will be the Blue team’s head coach.
Christina Boesiger of Norris will be the Red team head coach with Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg her assistant.
