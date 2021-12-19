 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic Stars’ Ashley Keck, Sydney Conner picked for all-star game
Kearney Catholic Stars' Ashley Keck, Sydney Conner picked for all-star game

Row 1: Jenna Kruse, Sydney Conner, Josie Denney, Ashley Keck, Lauren Kantaras. Row 2: Sophie Conner, Luna Werner, Londyn Carnes, Claire Rogers, Callie Squiers, Margaret Haarberg. Row 3: Coach Kris Conner, Aibrey Mandernach, Breckyn Bosshamer, Ryann Schroeder, Lindsay Vanderbeek, Claire Kluthe, Maleigha Johnson, Ava Washington, Coach McKenzie Smith.

Row 4: Jenna Lowe, Onyx Smith, Ellie McGraw, Katelyn Huls, Peyton Dzingle, Bailey Stover, Jenna Bosshamer, MaKinley Mitchell.

 Photo by Buck Mahoney

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic seniors Ashley Keck and Sydney Conner have been selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches All-Star Volleyball Game July 26 at Lincoln North Star.

The participants were announced Friday and will be divided into teams at a later date.

Overton coach Haley Ryan will be an assistant coach for the Blue team. Aurora’s Lois Hixson will be the Blue team’s head coach.

Christina Boesiger of Norris will be the Red team head coach with Bryson Mahlberg of Gothenburg her assistant.

Kearney Catholic Stars' Brett Mahony commits to UNK's Lopers
Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic Stars' Brett Mahony commits to UNK's Lopers

  • Updated

Mahony, who has been a three-sport athlete for most of his high school career, battled back-and-forth in whether he wanted to play football or basketball. After making an evaluation, he announced Sunday evening via Twitter that he has committed to playing basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back
Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic Stars’ Riley Grieser lives in the moment at running back

Grieser has played running back since his sophomore year, and in only one year as a starter, he is in the record books after rushing for 1,702 yards and 19 touchdowns, which is the most yardage in a single season in school history. Grieser’s physical rushing attack made him the Stars’ workhorse offensively and was a key for the Stars finishing the season with an 11-1 record.

