Kearney Catholic softball team wins Cozad Invitational; stretches win streak to 13

COZAD — The Kearney Catholic High School softball team stretched its winning streak to 13 games by winning the Cozad Invitational on Saturday.
The Stars opened the tournament with a 12-0 win over Minden, then beat Southern Valley/Alma 6-3. In the championship, KCHS bounced Cozad 9-1.
In the win against Minden, which ended after three innings under the mercy rule, Alexis Keim went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Liv Nore was 2 for 2 with a double and Carleigh Eurek had a double and two RBIs.
Jacee Nore was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit and striking out two.
In the win against Southern Valley/Alma, the Stars scored all six runs in the last three innings, overcoming a two-run deficit. Sydney Owen provided the key hits, going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Liv Nore was 3 for 4 at the plate and Krista Lee was 2 for 4. Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out 11 in the seven-inning game.
The Stars, who batted .392 for the tournament, continued the hit parade against Cozad with Liv Nore going 2 for 3 with a home run and a triple. Keim was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two RBIs. And Eurek, Lee and Owen connected for doubles.
Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing two hits in five innings.
The Stars will be back in action Tuesday joining Blue Hill in a triangular at Polk County.,
