Kearney Catholic softball team rolls over Hershey

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic improved to 5-1 with a 10-5, 16-1 doubleheader sweep of Hershey Thursday at Kearney’s Patriot Park.

Lauren Marker, Payton Cast and Reagan Ruyle homered in the first game as the Stars pounded out 11 hits.

Kearney Catholic led 6-0 after three but Hershey rallied for four in the fourth. The Stars answered with three in the bottom of the inning to pull away.

Maya Raymann was the winning pitcher, striking out six and scattering four hits while pitching a complete game.

The second game ended after 2½ innings under the mercy rule. Ruyle went 2 for 2 with a triple, a double and four RBIs. Marker was 2 for 3 with a triple.

Ruyle was the winning pitcher, striking out four in three innings.

