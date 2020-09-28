Kearney Catholic softball team beats defending Class B state champ

“When that happens, we’re pleased with the at-bat regardless of the outcome,” he said.

Saturday, the Stars fell behind in the count, 0-2, and came back to get a walk.

“We competed in every single at-bat,” Ruyle said.

Marker finished 2 for 3 with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Eurek was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Biddlecome also handled the pitching, giving up five hits and striking out one in the five-inning game ended by the mercy rule.

“They were absolutely elated,” Ruyle said of the Stars. “They were really, really excited with how they’re playing and more excited about where we’re going.”

The loss was the third of the season for Wayne (17-3). Combined with a 5-4 win over Adams Central and a 12-1 win over Ord, the Stars are 21-4 with three games left in the regular season.

Against Adams Central, KCHS scored three in the first and two in the third to go ahead 5-3. The Patriots scored once in the sixth.

Biddlecome went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Sidney Owen had an RBI-triple and Jacee Nore a two-RBI double.

Biddlecome allowed eight hits and struck out two but only walked two.