Kearney Catholic softball team beats defending Class B state champ

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic softball team defeated defending Class B state champion Wayne 10-2 Saturday in the championship game of the Adams Central Invitational played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, the site of the state tournament.
“We hope that’s not our last trip to Hastings, this year,” KCHS coach Jon Ruyle said in a phone interview Sunday.
The Stars fell behind 2-0 when Wayne’s Kendall Dorey hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. But from there on, the game belonged to the Stars as they scored six in the second and four in the fourth.
“The girls responded really, really well and put a huge second inning on the board for us,” Ruyle said.
Bralen Biddlecome, who was 3 for 3 at the plate, started the Stars’ rally with a one-out triple. She scored on a single by Alexis Keim.
Keim moved to third on an error and stole home before Lauren Marker singled. Four walks followed before Carleigh Eurek singled to drive in two more runs and cap the rally.
Ruyle said quality at-bats have been the key to the Stars’ success.
“We’re making some really good at-bats; doing whatever we need to do to put the ball in play,” he said.
Besides hard-hit balls, the Stars define quality at bats as any batter who sees more than six pitches or sees at least three pitches after getting two strikes.
“When that happens, we’re pleased with the at-bat regardless of the outcome,” he said.
Saturday, the Stars fell behind in the count, 0-2, and came back to get a walk.
“We competed in every single at-bat,” Ruyle said.
Marker finished 2 for 3 with a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Eurek was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Biddlecome also handled the pitching, giving up five hits and striking out one in the five-inning game ended by the mercy rule.
“They were absolutely elated,” Ruyle said of the Stars. “They were really, really excited with how they’re playing and more excited about where we’re going.”
The loss was the third of the season for Wayne (17-3). Combined with a 5-4 win over Adams Central and a 12-1 win over Ord, the Stars are 21-4 with three games left in the regular season.
Against Adams Central, KCHS scored three in the first and two in the third to go ahead 5-3. The Patriots scored once in the sixth.
Biddlecome went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Sidney Owen had an RBI-triple and Jacee Nore a two-RBI double.
Biddlecome allowed eight hits and struck out two but only walked two.
In the win over Ord, KCHS scored five in the first, five in the second and two in the third and collected 13 hits in the four-inning game. Biddlecome and Liv Nore homered and drove in two runs each. Nore also had a double.
Marker went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Krista Lee and Owen had two hits each.
Owen also was the winning pitcher, striking out five.
Bearcats go 1-2 in Lincoln
The Kearney High softball team beat Elkhorn 7-5 and lost to Lincoln Pius X, 6-1, and Lincoln North Star, 3-1, Saturday at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.
Haley Becker went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in Kearney’s win over Elkhorn. Bella Molina was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI,
Becker pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. She struck out three. Kearney led 7-3 before Elkhorn scored two runs in the seventh.
The Bearcats (15-15) were limited to four hits in the loss to Lincoln Pius X. One of those hits was a solo home run by Molina.
Kearney had five hits in the loss to North Star. Kelsey Choplin was 1 for 1 and drove in Kearney’s only run.
