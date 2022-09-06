Kearney Catholic softball still hopeful even after third-straight loss

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic softball suffered its third straight loss Tuedsay, falling to McCook, 11-3, at Patriot Park.

The Stars (8-6) held a 2-0 lead after the first two innings, but multiple defensive miscues and batting woes led to the Bison taking over and beating the Stars for the second time this year. KCHS fell just short in a 10-9 defeat on Aug. 27.

“I thought they played well,” KCHS coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “This is a really, really good McCook team. They execute everything perfectly. We have a really inexperienced team and when we play teams like this it shows.”

McCook’s first two runs came in the third inning, and the scoring didn’t stop there. The Bison added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and sealed the victory with five in the sixth.

Leading the way for McCook was center fielder Malia Hilker, who finished with two runs, three hits and two RBIs.

Kearney Catholic’s three runs came from Tessa Colling, Claire Kreutzer and Ava Boldt. Lacey Maciejewski had two of the team’s four total hits.

With a younger roster, the group is continuing to progress and feel more comfortable on the field every game.

“Communication is always number one,” Tidwell said. “We don’t do a good job of that, but we’re making improvements there. Our pitchers are young and they’re making improvements every week in hitting their spots. Then our defense has to defend when our pitchers do hit their spots. We’re just pushing that really hard at practice.”

Now in a three-game losing slump, the Stars are hoping to get back on track.

“We’ve practiced really well the last few times we’ve had a chance to practice. Building the players up, trying to talk through certain situations, building their confidence, things like that are what we’ve been trying to do. They’re super athletic, they’re go-getters, they’re hard workers. There’s a lot to look forward to with this Stars team.”

KCHS will have another opportunity to get back in the winning column when it plays Hastings Thursday in Kearney.

Lincoln East takes two from Bearcats

Lincoln East improved to 12-3 with a pair of eight-run victories over Kearney High on Tuesday in Lincoln.

The Spartans won the opener 9-1, then took the second game 15-7. Both games ended after the fifth inning under the mercy rule.

A five-run third inning by the Spartans broke open the first game that was scoreless through 2½ innings. The Spartans clobbered three home runs in the game while Kearney was held to two hits, both singles, by Hannah Schall and Jaylin Harsh.

In the second game, Lincoln East scored four runs in each of the first two innings and added two more in the third to lead 10-2.

Kearney closed the gap to 11-7, but the Spartans ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Bearcats had 10 hits in the game, including a triple by Kaylee Harsh and a double by Aleah Chamberlin. Chamberlin and Kelsey Hatcher drove in two runs each.

Kearney High (4-14) returns to Lincoln Thursday for a doubleheader with Lincoln North Star.