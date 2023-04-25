KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic's soccer teams closed out the regular-season Monday celebrating a pair of home victories over Holdrege.
The KCHS girls had little trouble, rolling to an 8-0 win to finish the season with a 9-5 record. The Star boys needed overtime and a big save by Aadi Silwal to come away with a 1-0 victory in overtime.
After neither team found the back of the net in regulation, the Stars' Pete Homan broke the ice midway through the first 10-minute overtime, scoring on a left-footed kick from about 30 yards out that grazed the bottom of the crossbar.
With a little less than seven minutes left in the second overtime period, Holdrege had the opportunity to tie the game with a penalty kick but Silwal made a diving save to his right to preserve the win.
In the girls game, six KCHS players found the goal mouth. Claire Kluthe and Jenna Kruse scored twice and each had two assists on other goals.
Hadley McGowen, Whitney Uelman, Kassandra Trevino and Maleigha Johnson tallied the other goals.
Subdistrict tournaments for Class B get under way Saturday. Pairings and schedules will be announced later this week.
