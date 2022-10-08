Kearney Catholic slips up late in 41-21 loss to Ord

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic trailed 28-21 entering the fourth quarter before late runs and turnovers flipped the table toward Ord in the 41-21 loss.

Despite the late-game mistakes, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey was pleased with the Stars’ performance against one of the top teams in Class C2.

“I saw the best effort that we’ve had all season tonight. They accepted the challenge and matched the effort,” Harvey said. “We were outsized in every position tonight, especially up front, and our defense battled; 41-21 was the final score but that doesn’t reflect how this game actually was if you were here.”

Kearney Catholic started a new quarterback for the first time this season. Freshman Dominic Nowak took the call under center after playing the second half of the Stars’ last contest. Nowak had a successful first half, throwing three touchdowns.

“Dominic did a great job tonight throwing the ball,” Harvey said. “Yeah, he had some late picks and bad reads but 90% of the game he was throwing lasers and reading the defense well.”

The Stars’ previous quarterback, Carson Murphy, took snaps at wide receiver, the position he played last year, and made two of the most impressive plays of the game.

With the team trailing 14-7, Murphy high-pointed the football on a deep lob by Nowak, and won a big jump ball into Ord territory.

Later on the same drive, Murphy snuck behind the defense and Nowak delivered him a deep ball inside the 10. While looking back for it, Murphy slipped and landed on his back, where the ball found its way to him for a catch while he was laying down.

“That’s what we want, (Murphy) did what was best for the team and went out and made an impact tonight,” Harvey said.

That set up the tying touchdown on a bubble screen to Isaiah Gaunt, the second of his three touchdowns. Gaunt scored on a 6-yard bubble screen in the first quarter and on a 29-yard slant touchdown with 10 seconds to go in the half.

Murphy set up the score before the half with an interception near midfield with 1:06 remaining in the second quarter.

The offensive attack then stalled, with no points scored in the second half. Overthrows spurned three straight drives for Kearney Catholic, forcing punts or a turnover-on-downs.

Then, Trent McCain continued his dominant day on the ground. After entering the pile of defenders on a plunge up the middle, he escaped unharmed from the mass of humanity and burst outside for a touchdown.

McCain ran for two touchdowns, with the other being a 77-yard run in the first quarter.

Running wasn’t the only way McCain made his presence felt. With seven minutes to go, the Chanticleers were facing a crucial third-and-five after Kearney Catholic turned the ball over on downs in Ord territory,

They dialed up a toss play to McCain, who drew the attention of the defense, but much to the defense’s chagrin he tossed the ball down the field for a wide open 72-yard touchdown to Colton Thompson.

On the ensuing Kearney Catholic drive, McCain jumped a slant route and took home a 70-yard pick six.

“He’s a good strong runner,” Harvey said. “Offensively and defensively they have the strength to make a run just because of the guys they have on the field.”

The interception was part of three second half picks for Ord, with quarterback/defensive back Blake Hinrichs catching the other two.