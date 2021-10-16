 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic shuts out Holdrege with Riley Grieser rushing for 200+ yards; football roundup
Kearney Catholic shuts out Holdrege with Riley Grieser rushing for 200+ yards; football roundup

Riley Grieser scored on runs of 1 and 55 yards in the first quarter, then had touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards in the second quarter. He also scored on a 3-yard run in the third quater.

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic rolled downhill all night long to make quick work of Holdrege, winning 46-0.

Riley Grieser rushed for more than 200 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Stars’ offense. Kearney Catholic, now 8-0, scored on every possession in the first half en route to a 39-0 lead and the second half was played with a running clock.

Grieser scored on runs of 1 and 55 yards in the first quarter, then had touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards in the second quarter. He also scored on a 3-yard run in the third quater.

Quarterback Brett Mahony threw two touchdown passes — a 6-yard toss to Aaron O’Brien in the first quarter and a 17-yard strike to Carson Murphy in the second quarter.

Holdrege (2-6) had one decent drive in the first half, which resulted in a missed 45-yard field-goal attempt, but otherwise didn’t threaten to score.

- Gage Fries rushed for 203 yards and teammates Rylan Holsten and Austin Lutkemeier scored two touchdowns apiece as Minden rolled to a 48-8 win over Wood River/Shelton. Holsten rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries.

For the Silverbacks, Cayleb Stewart completed 6 of 8 passes for 122 yards. He also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

- Wilcox-Hildreth scored 53 points in the first half and went on to crush Harvard 65-21. Gaige Ritner rushed for 138 yards on six carries and scored four touchdowns.

