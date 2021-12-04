Kearney Catholic shuts down Sutton High School in season opener

KEARNEY — The best birthday present coach Bob Langan can ask for is a dominating defensive victory at the Cope Coliseum. Langan got his wish.
The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team dismantled Sutton High School, 58-30, starting this season with a win.
The defense became a juggernaut for the Stars.
The Stars were off to a fast start with an 11-0 lead, and the Mustangs had eight turnovers and no field goals made in the first quarter as the Stars led 13-2.
“I ask all our seniors kind of what our competitive advantages and stuff like that, and most of them said we want to be a defensive team, and that kind of got us started, and it got us some easy shots a little bit early,” Langan said. “Some of our outside shots weren’t falling well early, so that got us going to get us some easy ones.”
It took the Mustangs until near the end of the second quarter to make their first field goal. It was made by Colton Haight, who was the Mustangs’ only bright spot as he had a double-double night 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“I think with our length and our the half-court (press), we’re going to be pretty tough,” Langan said. “It’s going to be interesting when we face some different teams and shoot it outside a little bit and stretch it out.”
Kearney Catholic’s offense was not at its best but made enough to force a running clock in the fourth quarter while going deep into their bench. Mason Madernach had a productive second quarter with seven straight buckets and became the top scorer with 12 points.
“It was nice to see Mason come and shoot the ball with confidence,” Langan said. “That’s going to be a big deal if he could shoot it for us and stretch it out.”
Brett Mahony finished with eight points but added four rebounds and four assists. Despite having an off-shooting night, Mahony still made his presence known on the stat sheet.
“I think Brett’s role is going to be the same,” Langan said. “He’s probably going to be our scorer in some bigger games. He kind of has some nights where he wants to get his points, and then he had some that didn’t fall. I think that will come. He’s also a great facilitator, too. I know whatever he averages points per game, he finds some guys at the right spot. He’s going to be more of a facilitator because he’s going to have four guys coming at him and that’s when it’s big when Mason gets those kick-out shots. Turner (Plugge) too, and some other guys.”
Langan expects nothing less from his returning starters but is still figuring out what he wants from his role players coming off the bench. Langan got a chance to play reserves late in the third and the fourth quarter.
“Right now we got eight seniors out, and we started five seniors,” Langan said. “Jaden (Seier) is another one, so it’s like we’ve seen these kids play for awhile. We put in a few wrinkles in but we played so much basketball together, especially this past summer. We kind of know what we were going to get from someone. I learned some things from the guys coming off the bench when we’re going to need some of those sophomores who I thought looked pretty good. I’m just filling that out.”
The Stars will be back on the court at 5 p.m. today (Saturday) as they take on the Dusters at Holdrege.