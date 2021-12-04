Kearney Catholic shuts down Sutton High School in season opener

Kearney Catholic’s offense was not at its best but made enough to force a running clock in the fourth quarter while going deep into their bench. Mason Madernach had a productive second quarter with seven straight buckets and became the top scorer with 12 points.

“It was nice to see Mason come and shoot the ball with confidence,” Langan said. “That’s going to be a big deal if he could shoot it for us and stretch it out.”

Brett Mahony finished with eight points but added four rebounds and four assists. Despite having an off-shooting night, Mahony still made his presence known on the stat sheet.

“I think Brett’s role is going to be the same,” Langan said. “He’s probably going to be our scorer in some bigger games. He kind of has some nights where he wants to get his points, and then he had some that didn’t fall. I think that will come. He’s also a great facilitator, too. I know whatever he averages points per game, he finds some guys at the right spot. He’s going to be more of a facilitator because he’s going to have four guys coming at him and that’s when it’s big when Mason gets those kick-out shots. Turner (Plugge) too, and some other guys.”