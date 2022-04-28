Kearney Catholic senior hitting stride in triple jump as high school career winds down

In her final season of high school track and field, Kearney Catholic’s Rosalyn Roggasch is continuing to show improvement. Specifically in the triple jump, the senior most recently earned her best mark by nearly one-and-a-half feet.

For her first two years with the Stars, Roggasch didn’t even compete in the triple jump.

“I began working with Rosalyn last year,” Kearney Catholic jumps coach Kathryn Black said. “She had never competed in the triple jump before, so it took some convincing to get her to even begin training in the event. Once she began to train for the triple jump, her experience in gymnastics made it easy for her to accomplish the basic rhythm of the jump and the capability to maintain speed due to her quick feet off the ground with each phase. She quickly found success in the event and as her coach, it has been exciting to watch her continue to improve.”

Even though she initially showed some resistance to competing in the event, as her success has increased, her trust in her coaches has as well.

“I think what I’ve improved on most is learning how to trust the coaches,” Roggasch said. “Last year I did not want to do the triple jump at the start of the season, but coach Black pretty much made me do it. She promised that she would take me to state in the triple jump, so I trusted her and it happened. Now that it’s my second year doing the triple jump it is now my favorite event.”

Using the high winds to her advantage, Roggasch jumped a personal best 37 feet, 2 ¾ inches in the triple jump at the Don Bader Invitational in Lexington last Friday.

“Jumping that 37-2 ¾ was shocking to me,” Roggasch said. “When I took my first jump and the guy announced it, everyone was cheering and I had to ask my coach if the guy actually said 37, because I didn’t believe it at first. I’m still trying to soak in that I was capable of that kind of jump.”

With the leap, Roggasch now leads all girls in the Hub Area for the triple jump. In less than two seasons participating in the event, she has drastically improved in every aspect of her jump.

“Her 37-2 ¾ jump at Lexington was the prettiest jump she has ever put together,” Black said. “Not because it was her personal best, but because she approached the jump in a relaxed, but competitive manner and simply nailed every phase. The worst part was that no one captured it on video.”

After the season is over, Roggasch’s next step will be transitioning to Doane University, where she will compete on their track and field team.

“When Ros heads to Doane next year and competes at this higher level she will definitely continue to improve, as she will be working year round instead of just during our short high school track and field season,” Black said. “She will also have an actual facility to work out on during her career at Doane; however, I do like to say to our athletes that if Jesse Owens can train on dirt and be successful, so can we. Rosalyn is proof. Coach Ed Fye and Darren Harsin are getting a great addition to their women’s team.”

Roggasch’s impact on Kearney Catholic has been evident and while she will no longer be with the Stars after this season, Black still plans to continue watching her progression throughout college.

By participating in track and field at Kearney Catholic, Roggasch has created bonds from the sport that will last forever.

“My favorite thing about track and field at Kearney Catholic is the friendship aspect,” Roggasch said. “I’ve made many friends throughout the years I’ve been on the team and it’s nice to know that they’ll cheer you on at meets and even during practices.”