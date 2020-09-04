Kearney Catholic scores dual win over Patriots

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School won four of the six singles tennis matches to beat Adams Central 5-4 Thursday afternoon at Harmon Park.
“Our doubles teams kind of started off slow,” KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. “Then in singles we did really well. Most of our guys never relinquished their lead when they were up. (Blake Thiele, Creighton Sharp, Kade Schrock and Dillon Beachy) came out playing strong and were very active at the net. Their footwork was great and they rarely had double faults.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Thiele and Schrock led from start to finish, but the other two doubles teams fell behind early and rallied but couldn’t catch up.
“What we need to work on in doubles is to get both of our guys up to the net and be active when we are up there. (Second and third) doubles, for the most part, stayed on their side of the court rather than poaching. That’s something else we need to work on.”
KCHS 5, Adams Central 4
SINGLES — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Owen Kershner, AC, 8-2; Creighton Sharp, KC, def. Lucas Bohlen, AC, 8-1; Kade Schrock, KC, def. Devon Ackles, AC, 8-4; Nick Kulwicki, AC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-5; Dillon Beachy, KC, def. Evan Schuman, AC, 8-1; Drew Goracke AC, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-5.
DOUBLES — Thiele/Schrock, KC, def. Kershner/Bohlen, AC, 8-4; Kulwicki/Ackles, AC, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, AC, 8-5; Goracke/Schumm, AC, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-5.
Silverhawks top Bearcats
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest swept the doubles matches on its way to a 6-3 victory over Kearney High School on Thursday.
“I was pleased with our competitiveness today. I saw a lot of improvement from last Friday,” Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Lincoln Southwest was state runner-up last year and is always a very tough team year in and year out.”
Kearney’s only wins came from Sam Rademacher, Asher Saulsbury and Jackson Bokenkamp in singles.
“We did a better job of closing out games in the matches we won versus the ones we lost. In a tight match, only a few points can end up deciding the match,” coach Saulsbury said. “We played well enough to win in doubles, we just didn’t close out games when we had our opportunities.”
Saulsbury said Bokenkamp did an excellent job of being the aggressor in his singles match, winning the majority of the points when he approached the net.
Lincoln SW 6, Kearney 3
SINGLES — Grady Works, LSW, def. Quinten Shaffer, K, 8-1; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Markus Rutledge, LSW, 9-7; Jacob Balfany, LSW, def. Charlie Brockmeier, K, 8-6; Sam Johnson, LSW, def. Carter Goff, K, 9-7; Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Matthew Sorrell, LSW, 8-6; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Dylan Thompson, LSW, 8-4.
DOUBLES — Johnson/Balfany, LSW, def, Brockmeier/Rademacher, K, 8-4; Thompson/Sorrell, LSW, def. Goff/Bokenkamp, K, 8-5; Anderson/Works, LSW, def. Shaffer/Saulsbury, K, 8-6.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!