Kearney Catholic’s strong third-quarter led to third straight win

KEARNEY — In the battle of green and gold at the Cope, the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team pulled off another impressive victory over North Platte St. Patrick High School, 44-33 on Tuesday.
The Stars improve to 3-0 on the season, their first 3-0 start since 2018.
Both defenses were up to par early on. However, Kearney Catholic struggled to follow through with their shots. It was a low-scoring first quarter. Down two, Lauren Marker came off the bench and knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 7-6. Marker’s basket sparked an 11-1 run for Kearney Catholic, which would turn to a 15-8 lead. The Stars got into foul trouble that put the Irish on the line, and then a 3-pointer made by Kate Stienike made it a one-point game, but the Stars led 17-16 at the half.
“We moved the ball well in the first half, we just didn’t shoot the ball as well as I would’ve liked,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said.
The Stars dominated the third quarter by outscoring the Irish 18-8, which set up a back-to-back 3-pointers from Ashley Keck and Marker. Kearney Catholic led in double digits for the first time at 31-21.
“I think we did a better job doing some inside-out stuff in the second half,” Petri said. “Makes it a lot easier to make shots that way.”
Keck had a little scare late in the third when she landed awkwardly on a fast-break play. She limped off the field to get looked at in the training room. While she was out, the Irish attempted to make a late comeback led by their shooter Steinke, who led St. Pat’s with 16 points and nine rebounds.
“Our goal was to take away their two shooters, and not let them shoot 3s, and for the most part, we did a pretty good job and credit to the kids for working hard on defense,” Petri said.
The Stars still kept it together throughout the fourth quarter despite only putting up nine points in the absence of Keck. Luckily so did the Irish.
Keck returned to the court and grabbed a couple more boards. The senior claimed her second double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“She does a great job,” Petri said. “She runs the floor so well, and the kids sometimes don’t expect her to make a pass, and sometimes they are not ready for it, but she has done a great job distributing the ball in the fast break as well as finishing. “
Petri switched things up in his starting lineup in which Lexi Keim started, and Kyla Reifenrath came off the bench. Petri was pleased by his role players. The Stars had 14 points off the bench. Marker had eight of those points.
“We got contributions from a lot of people,” Petri said. “I thought Lauren Marker off the bench did a nice job. I thought Aibrey Mandernach came in and made some nice passes. We didn’t start Kyla tonight. We want to be a quicker lineup against them, but she came off the bench, made some good baskets, and rebounded the ball.”
Along with Keck’s double-double performance, Callie Squiers added eight more points and seven rebounds. Liv Nore was 3 of 4 at the free-throw line and gathered four steals.
On Friday, the Stars will be back on the road to face Ord. Petri expects Ord’s defense to show up against the Stars.
“We’re going to see a full-court man from them, and that’s what they do,” Petri said. “They are going to guard you all over the floor and you have to be ready to handle the ball and move the ball up the court and cement their pressure.”
Ord is also 3-0 after a 67-43 victory over West Holt High School. The Chanticleers do have another game the night before against Ravenna. Tipoff for Friday is set for 5:30 p.m.
Elsewhere in the Hub Territory
n Rylee Legg led three Kenesaw players in double figures with 13 points as the Blue Devils defeated Loomis 57-48.