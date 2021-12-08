Kearney Catholic’s strong third-quarter led to third straight win

Keck had a little scare late in the third when she landed awkwardly on a fast-break play. She limped off the field to get looked at in the training room. While she was out, the Irish attempted to make a late comeback led by their shooter Steinke, who led St. Pat’s with 16 points and nine rebounds.

“Our goal was to take away their two shooters, and not let them shoot 3s, and for the most part, we did a pretty good job and credit to the kids for working hard on defense,” Petri said.

The Stars still kept it together throughout the fourth quarter despite only putting up nine points in the absence of Keck. Luckily so did the Irish.

Keck returned to the court and grabbed a couple more boards. The senior claimed her second double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

“She does a great job,” Petri said. “She runs the floor so well, and the kids sometimes don’t expect her to make a pass, and sometimes they are not ready for it, but she has done a great job distributing the ball in the fast break as well as finishing. “