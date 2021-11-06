Kearney Catholic’s late comeback not enough to take down Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN — A month ago the Kearney Catholic volleyball team sat one point away from stunning Lincoln Lutheran during pool play in the Centennial Conference Tournament.
Saturday, only 24 hours after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win the state tournament semifinals, Kearney Catholic was again staring in the face defeat. This time the Stars came up short, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 24-25, giving third-seeded Lincoln Lutheran the Class C state title, their third in school history.
Lutheran had the size advantage led by 6-foot-3 senior Katelyn Oxley. Kearney Catholic head coach Kris Conner knew from the last time they faced the Warriors that the blocking would have to contain the DePaul commit.
“Oxley did a nice job of powering through,” Conner said. “We had a hard time closing the block on them, and it showed.”
Oxley, who finished the night with 12 kills, was not the only Warrior the Stars had a hard time defending. Abby Wachal was the top hitter with 32 kills.
Lutheran built a 2-0 lead, but it wasn’t because the Warriors outplayed Kearney Catholic. The Stars were in a hole early on but would find their way of making it a tighter ball game late in both sets, which resulted in the 25-23 Warrior victories.
“I thought we hit some great shots,” Conner said. “I think we played as well as we could.
“If you look at what we did the last month, I think if you want to peak in the state tournament, I felt like that we played pretty good ball against Lutheran.”
The Stars started to play their game utilizing aggressive blocking and serving. They picked up four aces in the third set with Margaret Haarberg, Sydney Conner and Ashley Keck each scoring two of the Stars’ six aces.
“We definitely had some good runs in serving,” Kris Conner said. “That’s the game we knew. If you let Lutheran get into the system, they’re tough to defend. So most of the match, we did a great job being aggressive on serves.”
The defense also became a factor for the Stars, picking up 78 digs.
Haarberg became the spark the Stars needed in the third set, playing with energy on her swings, blocks and serves. The sophomore finished with 11 kills, 13 digs, and three solo blocks.
“I’m really proud of Margaret,” Conner said. “Maybe she started a little bit slower, but she came on strong. I think the blocks kind of got her hyped up, and she started getting on top of the ball.
“She’s been killing it. She got some good ‘ups,’ jumps well. She did a good job controlling the ball even though it was off the net. She was bringing it.”
Down 2-1, the Stars grabbed momentum going to the fourth set. While the Stars led as many as four points, it wouldn’t last too long. Both teams went back and forth, exchanging with momentum and lead changes.
The Stars were at game point in forcing a fifth set until Lutheran took over and put up three straight points.
“I’m super proud of the way the kids fought back and gained some momentum there, especially being down early,” Conner said. “On that fourth set, we struggled a little bit on their outsides to control them.”
The Stars finished the year 33-5. They will have to replace their three seniors, Keck, Syd Conner and Josie Denney. Keck led with 20 kills and 28 digs. Syd Conner added 33 assists, 11 digs and five kills. Denney finished with seven digs and has been strong defensively at the libero position.
As the seniors will be moving on, the future couldn’t get any brighter for Kearney Catholic as it returns eight sophomores and two juniors next season. Conner made a brief reflection on this season, which carried nothing but adversity.
“A lot of bumps on the road, but to come back, they will be stronger for it, not just athletes, but that’s what athletics does for us,” Conner said. “As for the seniors, a very dedicated group of kids. I’m going to miss them a lot. They are very driven. ... They are the kind of kids that you want your tradition to be about.“