Kearney Catholic’s late comeback not enough to take down Lincoln Lutheran

“If you look at what we did the last month, I think if you want to peak in the state tournament, I felt like that we played pretty good ball against Lutheran.”

The Stars started to play their game utilizing aggressive blocking and serving. They picked up four aces in the third set with Margaret Haarberg, Sydney Conner and Ashley Keck each scoring two of the Stars’ six aces.

“We definitely had some good runs in serving,” Kris Conner said. “That’s the game we knew. If you let Lutheran get into the system, they’re tough to defend. So most of the match, we did a great job being aggressive on serves.”

The defense also became a factor for the Stars, picking up 78 digs.

Haarberg became the spark the Stars needed in the third set, playing with energy on her swings, blocks and serves. The sophomore finished with 11 kills, 13 digs, and three solo blocks.

“I’m really proud of Margaret,” Conner said. “Maybe she started a little bit slower, but she came on strong. I think the blocks kind of got her hyped up, and she started getting on top of the ball.

“She’s been killing it. She got some good ‘ups,’ jumps well. She did a good job controlling the ball even though it was off the net. She was bringing it.”