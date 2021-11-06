Kearney Catholic returns to state semifinals after win over Wahoo

WAHOO — Kearney Catholic Stars football coach Rashawn Harvey uses the phrase “weathering the storm” to challenge his team year-round.
On Friday night of the Class C1 state quarterfinals, the Stars executed the coach’s philosophy by shutting down No. 10 Wahoo, 33-6.
For the second year in a row, the Stars are moving on to the state semifinals.
The Stars led 20-0 in the first half after scoring three touchdowns in their first three possessions. Typically, the Stars would pound the rock and feed it to Riley Grieser, but Harvey wanted to switch things up a bit against Wahoo’s defensive front. Grieser scored on the first drive on a 15-yard touchdown run. Then the Stars took it in the air as quarterback Brett Mahoy showcased his strong arm with pair of deep-ball touchdown passes to his receiver Carson Murphy.
Mahony completed 11 of 14 passes for 193 yards and added 42 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We knew that we were going to be tough up front. Just some of the things they do in their defensive scheme,” Harvey said. “They slant a lot. They like to bring what we called the wrap pressure, but we were able to give them some different formations in that first drive. Our focus was to establish the run. So we got different formations that forced them to stay in more of the four front. The great thing about our offense is if we see the alignment, we could audible and use our code-name systems to get to any play that we have.”
Grieser rushed for 146 yards in 22 carries and now holds the school record for most rushing yards in a single season.
“It was another great night for Riley,” Harvey said. “He has taken care of the ball for most of the season, and he runs hard. Sometimes he makes a move, and sometimes he runs with power. So he is figuring out what he needs to do in every situation, but he has done a great job, and to see him grow from freshman to now. That’s a great accomplishment for Riley.”
The Stars’ defense remained tough on the line of scrimmage. Wahoo only had seven first downs and had chances to put points on the board but failed. Garrett Schmaderer had a pick-six that went for 93 yards in the opposite direction. The Warriors had one big play in the fourth quarter. Sam Edmonds scored on a 54-yard run. Outside of that, Wahoo had no answer for running against the Stars.
“We tackled well tonight,” Harvey said. “Yeah, they got a few chunk-plays every now and then, but we shut down their run. We knew that we were better in the pass defense. We didn’t feel threatened about their pass game. They knew they wanted to establish the run just by looking at the stats all season, and that was our No. 1 focus.”
The Stars will return to their own Memorial Stadium next week for their semifinal matchup. They will take on Columbus-Lakeview, a team that beat Boone Central, 23-20, on Friday night.