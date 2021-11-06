Kearney Catholic returns to state semifinals after win over Wahoo

Grieser rushed for 146 yards in 22 carries and now holds the school record for most rushing yards in a single season.

“It was another great night for Riley,” Harvey said. “He has taken care of the ball for most of the season, and he runs hard. Sometimes he makes a move, and sometimes he runs with power. So he is figuring out what he needs to do in every situation, but he has done a great job, and to see him grow from freshman to now. That’s a great accomplishment for Riley.”

The Stars’ defense remained tough on the line of scrimmage. Wahoo only had seven first downs and had chances to put points on the board but failed. Garrett Schmaderer had a pick-six that went for 93 yards in the opposite direction. The Warriors had one big play in the fourth quarter. Sam Edmonds scored on a 54-yard run. Outside of that, Wahoo had no answer for running against the Stars.

“We tackled well tonight,” Harvey said. “Yeah, they got a few chunk-plays every now and then, but we shut down their run. We knew that we were better in the pass defense. We didn’t feel threatened about their pass game. They knew they wanted to establish the run just by looking at the stats all season, and that was our No. 1 focus.”