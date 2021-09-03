Kearney Catholic remains undefeated, sweeps Hershey in home opener

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic High School volleyball team put in some miles the past two weeks before their home opener on Thursday night.

Yet, there is nothing like returning to Cope Coliseum, where they swept Hershey (25-14, 25-16, 25-16).

“I thought we passed fairly well tonight and when you pass well and know your passing, it just allows us to run a quicker offense, and I thought we did a nice job running a little quicker than we have in past few matches,” Stars coach Kris Conner said after the game. “We have some good height on our team, so it just makes it difficult to defend when we add the speed element to it.”

KCHS improves to 4-0 on the season and will have another home game next Tuesday against South Loup before heading back on the road for the next two weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stars were led by Ashley Keck, who dominated in hits. She finished the night with 20 kills and added four of the Stars’ eight aces. Three of those aces were consecutive in the second set. Syd Conner recorded 32 assists.

“I think we did really well making them make a mistake and we had a lot of good serves today,” Keck said. “A lot of good aces that really helped us get them out of their system so they couldn’t get a hit from our four.”