Kearney Catholic needs to stop Minden's running game to stay undefeated

KEARNEY — With a 2-0 start, Kearney Catholic is going into Friday’s matchup at Minden with momentum on its side.

The Stars defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 27-8 in Week 1 and Hershey 31-7 in Week 2.

“We’ve shown that we can weather the storm,” said KCHS Rashawn Harvey. “The points we have given up have been in the first half, and it’s kind of been when an offense comes out with something that wasn’t expected.

“(The Stars) have been able to weather that storm and adjust on the fly to what us coaches are telling them to do during the game in the heat of the moment.”

In the early stages of the season, Kearney Catholic’s biggest challenge has been staying disciplined. This has been a priority at practice this week.

“It’s just getting back to the fundamentals,” Harvey said. “We’re getting in the right places, but sometimes we’re not being disciplined with the technique that we need. In practice this week we’ve been focusing on just the technique and the small things that we can be disciplined in and execute on defense, offense and special teams.”

Carson Murphy has been a staple in the Stars’ offense, completing nearly 61% of his passes for 347 yards, while being the team’s leading rusher with 127 yards through two games. His only interception came on a tipped pass.

“He’s doing a great job when he feels pressure of keeping his eyes downfield and taking off and running when he needs to,” Harvey said. “He’s got us out of some situations and we need to have him continue to do those same things.”

Sophomore wide receiver and safety Owen Axmann was another standout in the KCHS win over Hershey. He caught a 76-yard touchdown pass and finished the game with nine tackles and an interception.

“He’s improved his route running, which was very obvious this past Friday night,” Harvey said. “Defensively he’s doing good things, he has to improve in some areas just like every player, but he’s doing great things as one of our safeties.”

The Whippets lost to Adams Central 28-7 in week 1, but bounced back with a 23-0 victory at St. Paul.

The Whippets’ dual-threat quarterback, Carter Harsin, has one main receiving target in Seth Hauserman, who has accounted for 147 of the team’s 196 receiving yards.

Minden’s two leading rushers are sophomore Orrin Kuehn and Harsin. Both are averaging more than four yards per carry, with Kuehn having 115 yards compared to Harsin’s 70.

“We have to be able to put them in third-and-long situations based on the offense that they run,” Harvey said. “When they get in third-and-short situations, they go to an offensive set that’s pretty tough to stop. It’s really quick, get to the line, and they’ve got a bunch of bodies up there that are tough to stop on third-and-short.”

Stopping the run will be more important than ever for Kearney Catholic this week, as Minden relies on its ground game. The Whippets are averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game, compared to only 98 passing.

“We’ve shown that we can come out and stop teams that want to establish the run game, but this week is our biggest test,” Harvey said. “They’re physical and they want to establish a run game. We’ve got to be able to not let them control the clock and ground game to get ourselves off the field.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday. in Minden.