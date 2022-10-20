Kearney Catholic hopes to end season on high note against winless Gibbon

KEARNEY — Finish strong.

That is what Kearney Catholic aims to do in its final game of the season against a banged-up and 0-8 Gibbon.

The Stars started the season 3-1, but have since suffered four straight double-digit losses.

“I just want them to finish the season,” said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. “Don’t check it in mentally or physically because the other team is out there to get a win. We need to finish the season strong and with a win. That’ll give us momentum heading into the offseason.”

While Gibbon is still winless, Kearney Catholic doesn’t want to overlook the Buffaloes, who have lost every game by 20-plus points. Gibbon has only put up 86 points through its eight games while giving up 334.

“I just want them to come out, start fast, play physical and respond to all the adversity in the game,” Harvey said. “Just because they don’t have a win doesn’t mean that they’re not looking to get a win. You can’t come out and underestimate a team that’s winless because they want to end the season with a win also.”

Gibbon has struggled in the air this season, with starting quarterback Kade Dorszynski going 45-for-103 for 438 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions. The Buffaloes have been led on the ground by Jesus Hernandez with 88 carries for 556 yards and seven touchdowns.

Getting a win wouldn’t only end the season on a high note for the struggling Stars, but it’d also give the seniors something to celebrate and help set the team up for success next season.

“I think it’d be great for our seniors to end their career with a win,” Harvey said. “Not everybody can say that they won their last high school football game. It may not be the state championship, but it would be a win for our seniors and also momentum going into next season for our returning guys.”

Consistency has been a problem for Kearney Catholic this season both on offense and defense. In three out of the Stars’ first four games, they held opponents to eight points or less, but haven’t surrendered less than 30 since.

“I think the biggest challenge is just each week coming out and playing disciplined football,” Harvey said. “That’s been our challenge each and every week. We haven’t done that consistently and that’s kind of been an Achilles heel for us all season. If we can come out this Friday, play with discipline and be the most disciplined team on the field then that gives us a greater chance to win the game.”

The Stars and Buffaloes will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Gibbon.