Kearney Catholic High School grad hopes to keep playing football after record-setting career at Buena Vista

Former Kearney Catholic High School and Buena Vista University graduate Eric Pacheco recently participated in Iowa State’s Pro Day where, the 5-foot, 6-inch wide receiver showed off his abilities in front of scouts from 31 NFL teams.

“It was a great experience,” Pacheco said. “Just seeing those athletes, there’s definitely no shortage of talent over there. It was really an honor and privilege to train with those guys and have my pro day over there with them.”

While athletes like Breece Hall and Brock Purdy garnered the most attention, Pacheco was confident in how he performed.

“I felt I did as well as I could’ve,” he said. “There are definitely some areas where I need to work on, but I feel like I performed to the best of my abilities there so I can’t knock my head for that.”

Pacheco is preparing to compete at the professional level and has an open mindset regarding where he might end up playing.

“Hopefully I will be getting a couple calls after the draft,” Pacheco said. “I’d be willing to play football in the NFL, the CFL and even in the USFL.”

During his career at Division III Buena Vista, Pacheco accumulated 4,009 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns on 246 catches. He holds the program records for career catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

“If you would’ve told me how I would’ve done five years ago when I came in as a freshman, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Pacheco said. “I’m just super thankful to my coaches, being a part of coach (Grant) Mollring’s offense, coach (Jake) Mandelko and coach Mollring for recruiting me to go there and giving me an opportunity to play and showcase my talent.”

In his senior season at Kearney Catholic, Pacheco had 826 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, but wasn’t heavily recruited by colleges. BVU gave him a chance and he is now one of the most decorated receivers in the school’s history.

“They were my only offer out of high school and it was just amazing being up there,” Pacheco said. “I loved the campus, the people and the coaches. I just had a great time up there.”

Pacheco earned the nickname Paycheck from his teammates and coaches at Buena Vista and it has remained with him ever since.

“My last name just kind of sounds like that,” Pacheco said. “My teammates loved it and just stuck with it. It was catchy for sure.”

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28. If undrafted, Pacheco will become a free agent, where he will still have opportunities to make his way into the professional football landscape.