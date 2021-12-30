Kearney Catholic High School girls outlast Amherst

KEARNEY — As basketball resumed on Wednesday at the Cope Coliseum, the Kearney Catholic girls had their work cut out for them in their holiday tournament game against Amherst.

Despite a sluggish first half, the Stars came out on top with a 49-44 victory. Kearney Catholic advanced to the finals today where they have another challenge, undefeated Hastings St. Cecilia. The Broncos will be in the consolation round to face York.

Amherst might have been a mismatch athletically, but it didn’t stop them from being the aggressor early in the game. The Broncos hung close most of the game as it was tied at 13 in the first quarter, before Amherst picked up a two-point lead in the second quarter, 21-19.

“I thought we played well from the start,” Amherst coach Brandon Rohr said. “We weren’t quite back yet from the five-day holiday break. I thought our legs looked a little stiff and a little sore, but we have to make a few more winning plays down the stretch.”

According to Stars coach Rick Petri, the energy level was still not up to par in their return from Christmas break. The 10 turnovers showed it in the beginning. Kearney Catholic allowed seven turnovers and was coming from behind at the half.