Kearney Catholic High School girls outlast Amherst

KEARNEY — As basketball resumed on Wednesday at the Cope Coliseum, the Kearney Catholic girls had their work cut out for them in their holiday tournament game against Amherst.
Despite a sluggish first half, the Stars came out on top with a 49-44 victory. Kearney Catholic advanced to the finals today where they have another challenge, undefeated Hastings St. Cecilia. The Broncos will be in the consolation round to face York.
Amherst might have been a mismatch athletically, but it didn’t stop them from being the aggressor early in the game. The Broncos hung close most of the game as it was tied at 13 in the first quarter, before Amherst picked up a two-point lead in the second quarter, 21-19.
“I thought we played well from the start,” Amherst coach Brandon Rohr said. “We weren’t quite back yet from the five-day holiday break. I thought our legs looked a little stiff and a little sore, but we have to make a few more winning plays down the stretch.”
According to Stars coach Rick Petri, the energy level was still not up to par in their return from Christmas break. The 10 turnovers showed it in the beginning. Kearney Catholic allowed seven turnovers and was coming from behind at the half.
“I thought we didn’t bring enough energy necessary, first half especially,” Petri said. “That’s what we try to emphasize at halftime. You have to want to be there and quit worrying about mistakes. They are going to happen. I feel like every time we make a mistake, we hung our heads a little bit. We just have to get over that as a player, and I thought we were much better in the second half.”
Rohr knew that the Broncos had a tough task against Ashley Keck. Keck led the Stars 15 points and eight rebounds. She was also 6 of 8 at the free-throw line.
“First you have to take Ashley Keck away as much as possible, which she is so athletic and so dynamic that it’s a little bit hard to do that,” Rohr said. “We took her away from the high post at times. They hit a few more perimeter shots than we do, but I thought overall we defended well. I think it comes down to you making your perimeter shots, and you’re in control offensively, you score enough points to win games. “
Hannah Herrick was Amherst’s top scorer with 18 points. Payton Cast also emerged with nine points and seven rebounds.
Herrick’s 3-pointer had the Broncos behind 45-42, but after that, Amherst couldn’t get any offense going as they were outscored 14-7. The game was even once again at 35 after both teams exchanged 3-point buckets, but the Stars’ Jenna Kruse beat the buzzer with a corner three 3 to end the third.
Despite Amherst’s final effort to catch up to Kearney Catholic, the Stars were back in full control after eliminating their turnover issues. Lexi Keim also became the Stars’ X-factor as she dropped 13 points, added eight rebounds, and was 5 of 6 in free throws.
“First half, we didn’t do a great job making great shots,” Petri said. “Second half, we tried to run a little bit more and get a better shot selection and changed our shots a little bit. ... (We) made it a four-out look and looked for some cutters, and that’s what was a little bit more effective for us. “
With the win, Kearney Catholic improves to 7-1 this season. However, a win against Amherst was just a warmup. The Stars now have their focus on their meeting with St. Cecilia. The 8-0 Hawkettes are coming off a win over York in their first-round game.
“They are very experienced, and defensively they are very outstanding,” Petri said. They can stop you from scoring, obviously. We have to be patient and have work on making good shots. We have to find a way to be better than we were today.”