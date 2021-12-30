Kearney Catholic High School boys take down undefeated Amherst

KEARNEY — There’s nothing like resuming basketball season by opening a holiday tournament against your county rival. On Wednesday, the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team took out the undefeated Amherst team, 55-41. Broncos suffered their first loss of the year due to being out-physicaled by the Stars’ size.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game tonight,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “They are the top C-1 team for a reason, and then their length and physicality, just got the best of us the way the game was being played thought favored them more.”
Brett Mahony was held scoreless in the first quarter as the Amherst defenders made their efforts double-teaming him while he was inside. However, it opened up the opportunity for other players to get some touches.
Turner Plugge took advantage of the first quarter while Mahony was heavily guarded. The 6-foot-3 junior knocked three triples that set the tone in the first quarter, in which later he led the way with 16 points.
“Whenever the reason we see a zone, it seems like Turner missed those zones, but he knocks those 3s down when he gets the green light when they go zone, and they kind of expected a mixture of what they did,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Those guys have to step up. When they play that zone, we have hit some outside shots and opened it up on the inside.”
Dylan Merz and Garrett Schmaderer stepped up as well. Merz finished in double figures with 10 points, while Schamderer had nine and gathered nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
“When Brett gets his, but we shared the ball really well and he does a great job of that,” Langan said. “You knew they were going to attack when they collapse on Brett, and we found some success finding right underneath the basket.”
It was just a matter of time when Mahony takes over, and he did that in the fourth quarter. Mahony, who just turned 18, lit it up in the fourth quarter, showcasing his physicality, toughness on both ends of the field. Mahony finished the night with 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Late in the fourth, he dunked and then sprinted his way for a block. Rippen knew there was no stopping the future UNK Loper.
“He’s a difference-maker,” Rippen said. “If you put him on our team, we’re probably more of the favorites. The kid is just … there is a reason he is going to play at UNK next year. There’s all the hype around him. The kid is flat-out good. He can do it all, but I also thought we played pretty tough. For the most part. I think he got 13 points. That’s probably one of the lower-scoring nights he’s going to have. Unfortunately, rebounding was probably the difference tonight for sure.”
Amherst, known for living and dying by the three, couldn’t get any three-pointers to catch up the Stars in the fourth quarter. Ethan Eloe, one of the Amherst’s top shooters, was held scoreless. Scout Simmons led the Broncos with 16 points. Half of it was from making eight of his nine free-throw attempts. Nolan Eloe added 10 points.
Kearney Catholic (8-1) hopes to end their holiday tournament and the year with another victory against a Class B team in York High School (4-3) on Thursday.
“We saw them a couple of times this summer and at the end of the summer without Brett,” Langan said. “They beat us one time in a close game with a shot at the end, and we got them in overtime. Obviously, having Brett will make a difference, but at the same time, we have to be ready to go.”