Kearney Catholic High School boys take down undefeated Amherst

Dylan Merz and Garrett Schmaderer stepped up as well. Merz finished in double figures with 10 points, while Schamderer had nine and gathered nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

“When Brett gets his, but we shared the ball really well and he does a great job of that,” Langan said. “You knew they were going to attack when they collapse on Brett, and we found some success finding right underneath the basket.”

It was just a matter of time when Mahony takes over, and he did that in the fourth quarter. Mahony, who just turned 18, lit it up in the fourth quarter, showcasing his physicality, toughness on both ends of the field. Mahony finished the night with 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. Late in the fourth, he dunked and then sprinted his way for a block. Rippen knew there was no stopping the future UNK Loper.