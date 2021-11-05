Kearney Catholic heads to finals after outlasting Lakeview in five sets

LINCOLN — It seems that when the Kearney Catholic volleyball team goes into survival mode, they are almost unstoppable.
Similar to their win against Gothenburg in the subdistrict, the Stars were coming from behind at 2-0 and had to dig their way back to force five sets. The Stars outlasted No.4 Columbus-Lakeview — 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15 15-5.
The Stars move on to the state finals tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time in six years. Stars coach Kris Conner will be coaching her seventh state finals in her 29-year career with KCHS.
“I’m super proud the girls pulled it together, and they never gave up,” Conner said. “You could just see the momentum gradually go and go, and in the fifth set, we were just on fire.”
The Stars haven’t seen the Vikings since Oct. 2 during the Columbus Invitational, where they were beat early on in the first two sets. On Friday, KCHS underestimated the Vikings’ aggression and struggled to stay in sync.
“Lakeview did a good job keeping the ball in system,” midhitter Callie Squiers said. “We haven’t played a lot of teams like that, and we played them once before, but they improved a lot, and so it was hard to get the ball down with a defense like that, and they still have hitters. And they just work around the block with each spot.”
Lakeview was led by their top three hitters, Elizabeth Rowe, Madison Vogt and Josie Bentz. All three combined for 50 kills, and Conner wanted to make some changes in their blocking.
“We started blocking fast and a little harder,” Conner said. “Everything we saw on film was like ‘mine, mine, mine. So we just readjusted, and we just seem more relaxed and put the ball in a better position when you’re out of system. A lot of times, we didn’t put the ball in a varied position where the hitters could really get after it.”
As Lakeview was ahead 2-0 set lead and carried a 9-2 lead at the start of third, the Stars saw the light and turned the match around.
The third set was tied at 11 courtesy of two aces by Callie Squiers. Ashley Keck’s kill put KCHS ahead by two. And another Keck kill gave the Stars their first set win, avoiding the sweep and only trailing 2-1.
“I think we took them a little lighter at the beginning , and they have far more aggressive serves than we did,” Keck said. “After that second set , we kind of sat down and were like ... OK, it’s now or never. This was a moment in time to push through if we want to win those hits. We really wanted to win, so we pushed through.”
The match went back and forth early in the fourth. Keck’s kill put the Stars out to a three-point lead at 10-7 before Stars took over midway by outscoring the Vikings,18-9. It was also the Stars’ first lead since the first set.
Once KCHS made it to the fifth set, it was a wrap for the Vikings, as the Stars dominated to the end with a 15-5 score, clinching the win. Keck played lights out as she finished the day with 31 kills and 22 digs.
“I’m proud of our team for finishing,” Keck said. “That was a super intense atmosphere, and leading that amazing team like this was so nice, and I’m so glad we are in that final game.”
Libero Josie Denney added 21 digs to help shutdown Lakeview defensively.
“I thought Josie Denney really in the last couple shots stepped up on defense for us,” Conner said. “That was huge. Our servers overall did a pretty good job. Not as good as yesterday, but overall it worked pretty well.”
The Stars will get a rematch with No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran. Lutheran defeated Grand Island Central Catholic in three sets in their semifinals. The Stars came close to beating Lutheran in their last meeting during Centennial Tournament. As this KCHS group makes their first appearance in the state finals, Conner is confident enough to get the win after being battle-tested all year.
“This is what we talked about. Before that fifth set, the girls played in a lot of matches in the state tournament where we went to five sets,” Conner said. “Whoever we are looking, we are right there. When we played GICC, we didn’t have Syd (Conner), Jenna (Kruse) coming back from an injury. We are right there. We’ve just got to play our game.”