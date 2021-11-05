Kearney Catholic heads to finals after outlasting Lakeview in five sets

Lakeview was led by their top three hitters, Elizabeth Rowe, Madison Vogt and Josie Bentz. All three combined for 50 kills, and Conner wanted to make some changes in their blocking.

“We started blocking fast and a little harder,” Conner said. “Everything we saw on film was like ‘mine, mine, mine. So we just readjusted, and we just seem more relaxed and put the ball in a better position when you’re out of system. A lot of times, we didn’t put the ball in a varied position where the hitters could really get after it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Lakeview was ahead 2-0 set lead and carried a 9-2 lead at the start of third, the Stars saw the light and turned the match around.

The third set was tied at 11 courtesy of two aces by Callie Squiers. Ashley Keck’s kill put KCHS ahead by two. And another Keck kill gave the Stars their first set win, avoiding the sweep and only trailing 2-1.

“I think we took them a little lighter at the beginning , and they have far more aggressive serves than we did,” Keck said. “After that second set , we kind of sat down and were like ... OK, it’s now or never. This was a moment in time to push through if we want to win those hits. We really wanted to win, so we pushed through.”