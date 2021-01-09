Kearney Catholic hands GICC first loss

KEARNEY — For 13 minutes, Kearney Catholic did the unbelievable: shut out unbeaten and Class C2 No. 1-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic.

And on the other end, the Stars put up 28 points to run away for a 56-35 victory Friday night at a semi-packed Cope Coliseum.

Cheered on by their fans for the first time since directed health protocols were relaxed, the Stars turned in a near flawless performance, making 11 of 19 shots in the first half and dominating the rebounding.

“We got out and pressured them a little bit more than we did against Beatrice and some other teams and I think it kind of surprised them a little bit,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.

Brett Mahony sparked the first-quarter eruption, netting three two-pointers and a 3-pointer. He also grabbed four rebounds.

“We were locking in defensively and looking to be attackers on offense,” Langan said. “The way they usually play their defense we had to have a lot more action compared to maybe our drive-in-space stuff and our kids bought into it this week and it’s something we need to stick to.”

Kegan Bosshamer picked up his offensive game in the second quarter, scoring eight of his 11 points as the Stars pulled away to lead 30-7 at halftime.