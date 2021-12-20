Kearney Catholic handed first loss of season to Omaha Skutt at Heartland Hoops Classic

HASTINGS — Two of the top Catholic teams in their class collided Saturday in a defensive stalemate in the second annual Heartland Hoops Classic.

Fresh off a dominating defeat over Hasting High School the night before, the Kearney Catholic Stars were put to the test against one of the top Class B teams in Omaha Skutt Catholic.

The Stars suffered their first loss, dropping them to 6-1. Both teams are accustomed to putting up at least 50 points a night. The Stars and the Skyhawks were held to a season-low 35-31 final.

“We got after it and rebounded the ball well,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I thought we played well defensively. What we learned offensively is to try to learn to be a little more exotic instead of depending on players to make plays, but we’ve got to do things offensively to get some guys some easy shots. “

Langan depended heavily on his starting five for most of the game and hardly used his substitutes. Skutt led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. Halfway through the second, neither team couldn’t make a basket, let alone not able to find a shot. Both teams combined for seven points in the second quarter.

Skutt’s JJ Ferrin tied the game at 13 to end the half.