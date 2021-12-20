Kearney Catholic handed first loss of season to Omaha Skutt at Heartland Hoops Classic

HASTINGS — Two of the top Catholic teams in their class collided Saturday in a defensive stalemate in the second annual Heartland Hoops Classic.
Fresh off a dominating defeat over Hasting High School the night before, the Kearney Catholic Stars were put to the test against one of the top Class B teams in Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The Stars suffered their first loss, dropping them to 6-1. Both teams are accustomed to putting up at least 50 points a night. The Stars and the Skyhawks were held to a season-low 35-31 final.
“We got after it and rebounded the ball well,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I thought we played well defensively. What we learned offensively is to try to learn to be a little more exotic instead of depending on players to make plays, but we’ve got to do things offensively to get some guys some easy shots. “
Langan depended heavily on his starting five for most of the game and hardly used his substitutes. Skutt led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. Halfway through the second, neither team couldn’t make a basket, let alone not able to find a shot. Both teams combined for seven points in the second quarter.
Skutt’s JJ Ferrin tied the game at 13 to end the half.
“We wanted to screen a little bit more early because they were going to stay on everything and hit some opened shots,” Langan said. “We ran a double stagger to him, and if a pass is up to the top could’ve been better like two minutes left, we would’ve had an open three. Just the spacing and movement on stuff. When we get Merz a touch or Mahony a touch, how we are going to space that and to get guys those opened shots.”
After Ferrin’s three-pointer, which ended the first half, Skutt went on a 9-0 run to start the third. Turner Plugge’s corner three for the Stars closed the gap at six and eventually became a one-possession game.
Brett Mahony was able to give the Stars a lead for a moment, but it was a back-and-forth until a three-point made by Grant Dvorak gave Skutt a two-point advantage with less than a minute left.
Langan had his Stars intentionally fouled the Skyhawks that put them on the line. Unfortunately, that went in Skutt’s favor.
Ferrin and James Gninefou were clutch at the line. The two guards were 12 of 14 in their free throws, which sealed the deal for Skutt. Mahony attempted a three-pointer while creating a foul but failed to do. He did finish the night with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The effort was there for Kearney Catholic, and Langan saw more positives in their showdown with Skutt.
“Like I told my kids. I’m proud of their efforts,” Langan said. “This is going to make us better, steel sharpens steel, but on top of that, if you look at the power points, we get the same amount of points playing Skutt instead of playing a team that ends up three and whatever. It’s going to make us better, in the end, no matter what.”