Kearney Catholic gives the boot to previously unbeaten Adams Central

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic isn’t ready for basketball season yet, but the Stars sure liked the “3” Friday night — 33 points, three touchdowns, four 3-point field goals by Spencer Hogeland and a 33-22 win over unbeaten Adams Central, which was ranked No. 3 by the Omaha World-Herald.
“We played well. We left a lot of touchdowns on the field, but we were able to capitalize on those field goals, which came in handy later in the game, so the kids played well in all three phases tonight,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said.
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cale Conrad carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards. And Haarberg completed 14 of 19 passes for 175 yards as the Stars got the signature win Harvey believed they need for the playoffs.
If there was a drawback, it was the five trips into the red zone that ended with four made field goals and one miss.
“Some of that was just mental mistakes: someone would hit the wrong hole on our guard kicks and some of it was they’re pretty stout up front,” Harvey said. “It was a combination of several things. Luckily, we’re blessed with a good, good kicker.”
The Stars never had to punt while controlling the ball with their ground game. It was good enough that Adams Central couldn’t control the football.
Eventually, the Stars got what they wanted, forcing the Patriots to pass.
Adams Central got three touchdowns from running back Hyatt Collins, who rushed for 125 yards. But he was the only one on his team with positive rushing yards.
His 37-yard scamper on the first possession of the second half, where he broke a handful of tackles, gave Adams Central a 14-13 lead.
When he scored again, on a 2-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter (then scored the 2-point conversion), it gave the Patriots a 22-19 lead.
“We played pretty well defensively. They averaged what, 30-some carries a game and what, 300 yards per game? I don’t know what the total was but I know they didn’t get that tonight,” Harvey said. “We tackled well most of the game. We had a few breakdowns that resulted in big plays for them but overall our defense played lights out tonight.”
The Stars’ offense finally found its fire, marching 71 yards in 14 plays to take the lead on a 10-yard roll-out by Haarberg with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left.
They got the ball back almost immediately on an interception by Austin Christner and Conrad scored on an 8-yard run to make it a double-digit lead.
Brett Mahony sealed the win with an interception with 1:22 left.
KCHS 33, Adams Central 22
Score by Quarters
AC (6-1) 0 7 7 8 — 22
KCHS (5-1)3 10 6 14 — 33
First Quarter
KC — Spender Hogeland 23 FG, 6:32
Second Quarter
KC — Hogeland 22 FG, 6:50
AC — Hyatt Collins 6 run (Tyler Slechta kick) 5:25
KC — Heinrich Haarberg 2 run (Hogeland kick) 0:19
Third Quarter
AC — Collins 37 run (Slechta kick) 9:41
KC — Hogeland 24 FG, 3:00
KC — Hogeland 22 FG, 1:32
Fourth Quarter
AC — Collins 2 run (Collins pass from Cam Foster) 11:22
KC — Haarberg 9 run (Hogeland kick) 4:44
KC — Cale Conrad 8 run (Hogeland kick) 2:35
