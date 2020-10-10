Kearney Catholic gives the boot to previously unbeaten Adams Central

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic isn’t ready for basketball season yet, but the Stars sure liked the “3” Friday night — 33 points, three touchdowns, four 3-point field goals by Spencer Hogeland and a 33-22 win over unbeaten Adams Central, which was ranked No. 3 by the Omaha World-Herald.

“We played well. We left a lot of touchdowns on the field, but we were able to capitalize on those field goals, which came in handy later in the game, so the kids played well in all three phases tonight,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cale Conrad carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards. And Haarberg completed 14 of 19 passes for 175 yards as the Stars got the signature win Harvey believed they need for the playoffs.

If there was a drawback, it was the five trips into the red zone that ended with four made field goals and one miss.

“Some of that was just mental mistakes: someone would hit the wrong hole on our guard kicks and some of it was they’re pretty stout up front,” Harvey said. “It was a combination of several things. Luckily, we’re blessed with a good, good kicker.”