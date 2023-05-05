COZAD — Kearney Catholic's girls claimed the team title at Thursday's Cozad Invitational track meet.

The Stars scored 99 points to runner-up Broken Bow's 88.5. Cozad won on the boys side with 96 points, followed by Gothenburg with 88.

Minden finished fourth in both divisions.

For the Stars, Alyssa Onnen raised the school record in the pole vault to 12 feet, 2 inches and she won the long jump (17-2).

Payton Dzingle bettered her personal best in the 400, winning in 58.85 seconds.

Kearney Catholic's girls also won the 4x100 relay (50.65).

Miles Sughroue won the 3,200 (11:11.81) and Zebediah Black won the triple jump (39-4) for the KCHS boys.

For Minden, Samuel Cederburg won the 1,600 (4:53.38) and Mattie Kamery won the 300-meter low hurdles (47.84).

The Whippets' also put together a strong showing in the relays with the boys winning the 4x400 (3:36.38) and the 4x800 (9:28.03) and the girls winning the 4x400 (4:13.97).

At the Russ Snyder Invitational hosted by Lawrence-Nelson, Shelton's girls finished second with Erin Gegg winning the 400 (1:02.37) and the 800 (2:33.86) and Susie Cheney won the 300-meter low hurdles (50.19). The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 relay.

For the Shelton boys, Ben Myers won the high jump (5-10).