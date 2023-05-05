KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic's girls tennis team finished third Thursday behind Grand Island Central Catholic and McCook at the Kearney Catholic Invitational.

The Crusaders won the meet with 72 points, claiming the championships in all four divisions.

McCook was second with 64 point while Kearney Catholic had 60 points. Ogallala came in a distant fourth place in the 12-team meet with 37 points.

For the Stars, the No. 1 doubles team of Claire Rogers and Kylie Seim finished second, scoring 22 points, and McKenzie Schroeder came in third at No. 1 singles, scoring 20 points.

The Stars will be back in action Tuesday, hosting St. Cecilia in the final home match of the year.