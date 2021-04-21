Kearney Catholic girls tennis team wins dual meet with St. Paul that was moved twice

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic claimed a 9-0 victory over St. Paul Tuesday afternoon in a tennis dual that was a testament to resiliency and determination.

The meet started at Kearney’s Harmon Park but had to be moved to Harvey Park after a snow/sleet squall made the Harmon courts too wet for safe play. Another squall forced the meet to be moved again, this time to the indoor courts at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The Stars’ MaKenzie Schroeder won both of her matches 8-0, teaming with Mia Homan at No. 2 doubles.

“MaKenzie, a first-year varsity member, has improved so much from the first day of practice. She has a lot of confidence in her singles and has become a very strong doubles player,” KCHS coach Michelle Kennedy said. “She is one of those players you a can move around and get the best out of them.”

Sydney Conner won her No. 1 singles 8-0 and won with Ashton Huls at No. 1 doubles, 8-0.

Conner “was able to place the ball not only with accuracy but with power. Both in her singles play and her doubles, she is strong at the net,” Kennedy said.

KCHS 9, St. Paul 0