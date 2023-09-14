RAVENNA — Kearney Catholic co-head cross country coach Jonathan Nikkila says the Stars' first real test will come at the UNK Invitational on Sept. 26.

But the young Kearney Catholic girls did a lot of learning at Thursday's Ravenna Invitational.

Nine Kearney Catholic runners finished in the top 20 as the Stars won the meet with 10 points to runner-up Ravenna's 41.

Dominated by Class D schools, only the top three runners determined the team scores. For Kearney Catholic, freshman Jaelyn Witter placed second, sophomore Maya Moxley was second and junior Rylie O'Hare was fifth.

Ava Watts (sixth), Ella Kucera (ninth), Hadley McGowen (12th), Elisa Nikkila (13th), Kira Gilg (17th) and Jayleen Portillo (19th) rounded out the runners in the top 20.

"I'm really excited about our girls' depth. Not everyone ran a great race today. Kids are tired, they're sore, but on any given day we have a good enough girls team that if one girl is down, another girl steps up," Coach Nikkila said.

The Stars ran without junior Lizzie Black, who led the team at Tuesday's shorter race in Minden. She was held out from the longer, hillier and more challenging race at Ravenna while recovering from injury.

Another of the Stars' top runners, Aadison Bellamy, has been ill and couldn't finish. However, she was readily replaced.

"It should give our girls confidence that if you don't feel like you're 100 percent, you don't have to put all the weight on your shoulders. Just go and race as hard as you can and if you fall, a teammate's going to pick it up and keep going. That's the spirit we're trying to achieve," Nikkila said.

Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald, a state meet medalist last year, won the 5-kilometer race in a time of 21 minutes, 31.4 seconds. Witter finished more than 30 seconds later but at the halfway point of the race was clipping Fitzgerald's heels.

"Jaelyn is learning with every race. She's being challenged week in and week out. She loves to run, she loves to compete and she's always going to fight. ... She always gives it," Nikkila said. "She doesn't have any fear in her. She's just going after it."

Moxley finished another 30 seconds after Witter. Last year, she missed half of the season with illness and returned just in time for the district meet. She still qualified for state and Nikkila said she's running stronger this year.

"She's back strong and she's got a team now," he said. "It's different for her because she was on her own before, in practice and in meets, she would zoom out ahead and now she's got a pack with her."

In the boys' race, No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's ran stronger than Kearney Catholic did in the girls' race, scoring eight points. Jarrett Miles won the race, competing with and surging ahead the lead-out cart during stages in the second half of the race. Miles finished the race in 17:23.4, beating runner-up Tice Yost of Doniphan-Trumbull by 1:07. St. Pat's runners followed in third, fourth and ninth places.

Bertrand/Loomis' Marcus Hernandez finished fifth, running 30 seconds faster than he did a year ago, while Kearney Catholic's Miles Sughroue placed sixth. Mason Hershbarger was the next KCHS runner, placing 16th.

Doniphan-Trumbull claimed runner-up honors in teh 16-team meet with 33 points. Kearney Catholic finished third with 43 points.