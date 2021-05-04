Kearney Catholic girls knock off Aurora in shootout in B-7 Subdistrict

AURORA — Kearney Catholic’s girls upset top-seeded Aurora in a shootout Monday night to earn a spot in the subdistrict final tonight at Aurora.

“It was a pretty hard-fought battle between two teams that at end of regulation and two overtimes was a 0-0 tie. ... And we had a chance to show off our shootout skills that we’ve been working on in recent weeks,” KCHS coach Bruce Lear said.

That work paid off as Kearney Catholic’s first four shooters — Sydney Owen, Jenna Kruse, Solana Burbal and Breanna Suhr — all found the net.

On defense, Burbal stepped up and made the saves so that Kearney Catholic didn’t need a fifth shooter.

“Our first four shooters did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Lear said. “Shooting into the wind you have to hit a solid shot that makes the goalkeeper really have to move to make a save, and our first four strikers had some really solid shots.”

Wind was a major factor in the game, blowing 20-25 mph. Teams playing into the wind packed in the defense and teams playing with the wind did everything they could to score.

Both teams had their opportunities but couldn’t finish, Lear said.