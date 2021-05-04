Kearney Catholic girls knock off Aurora in shootout in B-7 Subdistrict

AURORA — Kearney Catholic’s girls upset top-seeded Aurora in a shootout Monday night to earn a spot in the subdistrict final tonight at Aurora.
“It was a pretty hard-fought battle between two teams that at end of regulation and two overtimes was a 0-0 tie. ... And we had a chance to show off our shootout skills that we’ve been working on in recent weeks,” KCHS coach Bruce Lear said.
That work paid off as Kearney Catholic’s first four shooters — Sydney Owen, Jenna Kruse, Solana Burbal and Breanna Suhr — all found the net.
On defense, Burbal stepped up and made the saves so that Kearney Catholic didn’t need a fifth shooter.
“Our first four shooters did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Lear said. “Shooting into the wind you have to hit a solid shot that makes the goalkeeper really have to move to make a save, and our first four strikers had some really solid shots.”
Wind was a major factor in the game, blowing 20-25 mph. Teams playing into the wind packed in the defense and teams playing with the wind did everything they could to score.
Both teams had their opportunities but couldn’t finish, Lear said.
Kearney Catholic (7-8) will play Grand Island Northwest (10-7) in the B-7 Subdistrict final at 5 p.m. today at Aurora.
York upsets KCHS boys in semifinal of B-7 Subdistrict
GRAND ISLAND — The first game of the season the Kearney Catholic Stars traveled to York and handed the Dukes a 1-0 loss.
On Monday night in the second semifinal of the B-7 Subdistricts at Northwest High School, York returned the favor with a 1-0 win and advanced to the finals where they will take on Northwest for the third time this season.
Kearney Catholic (9-4) will have to wait for a possible wild card.
York is 2-0 against the Vikings, handing them losses in York and at Northwest in the Central Conference first round. The Dukes will take a record of 8-9 into the district final while the Vikings are 11-3.
The only score of Monday night’s game occurred as the clock was winding down inside 4:15 to play in the first half. The goal was credited to Jaxson Alexander, his fourth in the last week.
The Stars and the Dukes both finished with 15 shots each.