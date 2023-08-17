KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls golf team is looking for a fresh start in 2023. With a big senior class and a variety of new faces, head coach Melissa Prasch is ready for the ride.

“My goal truly is for them to enjoy the game,” Kearney Catholic head coach Melissa Prasch said. “Going to state is a great outcome, but having fun and growing together as a team is what we truly play for.”

The team has a wide variety of players. There’s a seven-member senior class, and an underclass that includes freshmen who are completely new to the sport.

“The joy of Kearney Catholic is that you can jump into any sport you want,” Prasch said. “They decided golf would be their best fit, so we’re learning the basics now. It takes a lot of energy, it’s a lot of fun, and I’m glad they’re giving it a try especially being in ninth grade and starting a new sport/”

The team’s top player from a year ago, Taylor McGuire, is back for her senior campaign alongside Jordan Svec, another returning varsity member.

The last returner from last year’s five is sophomore Lauren Nore, hoping to grow more after a successful freshman year.

For those three, state is well within reach, with that being a benchmark to work towards all season.

With the final spots still up in the air, practice becomes important, with the lowest scores getting to go on varsity.

“I’m looking for the next three people, Prasch said. “Making sure the have the game, the consistency and the score.”

Rounding out the senior class are Tayln Ritchie, Addison Splittgerber, Emma Nickman, Keagan Dorsey and Ada Hirschfeld, all helping the team grow together.

The season starts with a Hastings tournament on Tuesday. Kearney Catholic hosts its own invitational at Meadowlark Hills golf course on the Aug. 24, and has duals and invites every Tuesday and Thursday for its month-and-a-half runtime.

“It’s a very short season, but its very intense,” Prasch said.

Practice has focused on a variety of areas, most notably the driving range and short game, with practices occurring in the early morning to beat the heat and other weather.

Also helping out this year is Kearney Catholic boys golf co-coach Doug Mitchell, giving the girls extra help at practice.

Golf districts take place on Oct. 2, with state on Oct. 9.