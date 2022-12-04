Kearney Catholic girls get opening game win, boys fall to Holdrege

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls started their season off with a 35-22 win over Holdrege on Saturday.

Both teams got off to a slow start with Holdrege on top 6-5 after the first quarter. The Stars' offense began to find its groove in the second quarter, outscoring Holdrege 12-4 and going into halftime up 17-10.

KCHS established firm control in the third quarter, holding the Dusters to three points and taking a 13-point lead. Junior Callie Squiers asserted her dominance, scoring all nine of Kearney Catholic's points in the quarter.

“Her motor is always on,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “She works really hard, she gets great position, she’s willing to be aggressive. She can shoot it from the outside, which she doesn’t always demonstrate or take that opportunity. She’s really good around the basket and it was an outstanding game.”

KCHS held on to its lead in the final eight minutes, moving to 1-0. Squiers scored almost half of Kearney Catholic’s points with 15. Lauren Marker also put up six and Londyn Carnes added five.

“I thought we played with a lot of intensity and desire today,” Petri said. “Our defense was really outstanding. Our offense has to get a little bit better in our reads and what we’re doing. I thought we also had way too many turnovers and that’s something that as the season goes along we can really improve on.”

Dusters need OT to upend Stars

Kearney Catholic's boys battled the Dusters until the end of regulation, but fell 44-32 in overtime.

After a Holdrege turnover with 10.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Kearney Catholic had a chance to break the 30-30 tie and get its first win of the season. Carson Murphy had a look from the 3-point line, but it didn’t fall.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, KCHS only scored six total points. The Stars, who held the Dusters in check through regulation, were outscored 14-2 in overtime.

“I was pretty pleased with how we played defensively,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “In regulation we were able to do our scout. We only gave up 30 points and took away their two main players. Offensively we’re still figuring some things out. We’ll learn as things go on.”

With more than 30 seconds left in regulation, the Stars also had an opportunity at the free-throw line to take the lead, but both shots were missed.

“We just need to get used to those pressure situations,” Langan said. “We graduated a bunch of guys and don’t have a whole lot of experience. As the year goes on, I think our kids will learn some things and be fine.”

Senior Landon Edeal led the Stars with 10 points, while Murphy finished with six. Holdrege was charged by Zane Veal with 18 points, Wyatt Pfeifer with 13 and Garret Johnson with seven.

The KCHS boys and girls will be back in action on Tuesday against North Platte St. Patrick’s.