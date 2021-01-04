Kearney Catholic girls find offensive spark in win over Minden

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic needed a boost.

The Stars realized they were struggling again. They trailed Minden 27-25 at halftime Saturday afternoon, mostly due to the 3-point shooting of the Whippets’ Bailee Schurmann, who had hit four 3-pointers in the first half and had scored 14 points.

“We talked at halftime about not letting (Schurmann) shoot threes and I thought we did a great job in the second half of finding her and not letting her have open looks,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said.

Schurmann didn’t score after intermission and Kearney Catholic pulled away for a 56-44 victory. The 56 points was a season high for the Stars, whose offensive difficulties have been their weakness.

But Saturday they found some consistency.

“The kids came out with a lot of excitement today and a little bit of energy and I thought we got up and down the floor really well and had some fun out there. Sometimes we’re a little too serious,” Petri said. “They enjoyed playing and that’s a good thing.”

Ashlyn Wischmeier scored Kearney Catholic’s first seven points and had 12 by halftime. She finished with a team-high 19 points.