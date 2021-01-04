Kearney Catholic girls find offensive spark in win over Minden

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic needed a boost.
The Stars realized they were struggling again. They trailed Minden 27-25 at halftime Saturday afternoon, mostly due to the 3-point shooting of the Whippets’ Bailee Schurmann, who had hit four 3-pointers in the first half and had scored 14 points.
“We talked at halftime about not letting (Schurmann) shoot threes and I thought we did a great job in the second half of finding her and not letting her have open looks,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said.
Schurmann didn’t score after intermission and Kearney Catholic pulled away for a 56-44 victory. The 56 points was a season high for the Stars, whose offensive difficulties have been their weakness.
But Saturday they found some consistency.
“The kids came out with a lot of excitement today and a little bit of energy and I thought we got up and down the floor really well and had some fun out there. Sometimes we’re a little too serious,” Petri said. “They enjoyed playing and that’s a good thing.”
Ashlyn Wischmeier scored Kearney Catholic’s first seven points and had 12 by halftime. She finished with a team-high 19 points.
When her scoring pace slowed in the second half, Ashley Keck picked it up, finishing with 14 points.
Three other Stars put five points on the board.
“We did a lot better job today of moving the ball against the zone and not trying to force it all the time,” Petri said. “The kids knocked down some open shots … from the outside and hit a couple threes. That really helps.”
Petri said Wischmeier, a senior, has been doing a good job leading the kids and being a floor general.
“Her shooting touch is coming around. I thought she’s shot the ball pretty well the last few games,” Petri said.
Keck had eight rebounds to go with her 14 points. Most of her scoring came from penetrating the zone for layups or short jump shots.
“She gets the ball in open court and it’s kind of hard to stop her. She made a couple of really good finishes and then made some free throws. But I think defensively is where she shined today.”
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Minden.
KCHS 56, Minden 44
Score by Quarters
Minden (5-5)10 17 10 7 — 44
KCHS (5-5)11 15 15 15 — 56
Minden — Bailee Schurmann 14, Sarah Hultquist 9, Sloane Beck 10, Abby Rhesus 3, Rosie Nelson 3, Payton Weeder 3, Hannah Morrill 2.
Kearney Catholic — Ashlyn Wischmeier 19, Ashley Keck 14, Jenna Kruse 5, Callie Squiers 5, Kyla Reifenrath 5, Liv Nore 4, Jacee Nore 2, Lauren Marker 2.
In other games Saturday
-- Three players in double figures, an early lead and a double-double performance by junior Will Vanderbeek wasn’t enough for the Kearney High Bearcats as they lost to Omaha Central, 66-55, Saturday afternoon in a makeup game in Omaha. The girls game, also postponed by weather from earlier in the year, was not made up because the Eagles girls were playing in the Metro Conference Tournament championship.
Vanderbeek scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bearcats, who led 27-25 at halftime. But the Eagles found their offensive firepower in the second half to pull away. Jack Johnson led Kearney in scoring with 18 points and Easton Bruce added 17.
-- Beatrice rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Kearney Catholic 36-33 Saturday afternoon. The Stars led 29-26 going into the fourth quarter of the low-scoring game. Brett Mahony led the Stars with 17 points while Beatrice had two players finish with nine points.
-- Carson Rohde scored 16 points while Creyton Line and Noah Eggleston added nine each as S-E-M rallied from a 3-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Sandhills Valley 54-46. Ethan Nicholson led Sandhills Valley with 26 points and Cole Kramer chipped in 12.
-- S-E-M’s girls outscored Sandhills Valley 20-1 in third quarter to pull away for a 54-48 victory. Freshman Mikah O’Neill poured in 26 points, making 12 of 13 free throws along the way, to lead the Mustangs. Adi McFarland added nine points.
