Kearney Catholic girls fall short in 2OT loss to St. Cecilia

The Stars had opportunities to even the score again but failed. Kissinger, a UNK basketball commit, made one of two free-throws to add to the lead and Squiers missed a 3-pointer that closed out the game.

“It was just one of those where we needed to make a big shot at the right time,” Petri said. “Liv comes up at the beginning of the second overtime and gets a wide-open three, and I thought that was it, but we came up a little bit short.”

Squierers had a challenging task matching up with Kirkegaard, who is listed at 6-foot-2. She also took a step forward in the scoring role. After trailing 20-8 in the second quarter, Squiers brought the team back with five straight points and helped put the Stars on a 9-0 run. The sophomore post player finished with seven points and five boards.

“Callie did a really nice job inside,” Petri said. “She held her own tonight. That’s good to see, and you know sometimes she gets out-physicalled being a sophomore.”

St. Cecilia scored nine points in the second quarter and seven points in the third. While the Hawkettes had the 20-17 lead at the half, the momentum shifted in the second half.