Kearney Catholic girls fall short in 2OT loss to St. Cecilia

KEARNEY — Whenever there is overtime, giving away the ball is not an option. But going to double overtime was double the trouble for the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team.
The Stars had some opportunities to close out the game, but Hastings St. Cecilia escaped with a 39-36 victory to win the championship of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
The Stars made it clear they didn’t want to end the game with the ball in the hands of the Hawkettes. The Stars played ball control the first three minutes of the first overtime, playing for the final shot. It would backfire, and Hawkettes would give the Stars a taste of their own medicine.
In the final minute stretch, Bailey Kissinger was called for a backcourt violation after Liv Nore attempted to steal the ball. Callie Squiers had the last shot inside but was in and out of the rim, which forced second overtime.
“She really did a great job on the boards, defensively, and I really thought the shot she took in the end in the first overtime was in,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “Maybe she got bumped a little bit, but you’re probably not going to get that call, but it was in and out, so we had an opportunity.”
In the second overtime, it was the same game plan. Don’t give the Hawkettes the rock. Unfortunately, St. Cecilia got possession of the ball, and Adeline Kirkegaard put one in the basket.
The Stars had opportunities to even the score again but failed. Kissinger, a UNK basketball commit, made one of two free-throws to add to the lead and Squiers missed a 3-pointer that closed out the game.
“It was just one of those where we needed to make a big shot at the right time,” Petri said. “Liv comes up at the beginning of the second overtime and gets a wide-open three, and I thought that was it, but we came up a little bit short.”
Squierers had a challenging task matching up with Kirkegaard, who is listed at 6-foot-2. She also took a step forward in the scoring role. After trailing 20-8 in the second quarter, Squiers brought the team back with five straight points and helped put the Stars on a 9-0 run. The sophomore post player finished with seven points and five boards.
“Callie did a really nice job inside,” Petri said. “She held her own tonight. That’s good to see, and you know sometimes she gets out-physicalled being a sophomore.”
St. Cecilia scored nine points in the second quarter and seven points in the third. While the Hawkettes had the 20-17 lead at the half, the momentum shifted in the second half.
“We did a good job in the second quarter,” Petri said. “We were a little bit more patient with the shots that we got. I thought the first quarter we kind of rushed things and maybe took three or four not-quality shots and shots that probably had 1-in-10 chances of going in. We just have to wait and be a little bit more patient, and we were able to knock down some shots in the second quarter and made a nice little run to get back in.”
Ashley Keck, who led the team with 19 points, took over the fourth quarter, putting up seven points. As both teams exchanged buckets in the final minute in the fourth, Kissinger, who finished with 16 points, tied the game at 36.
Despite the loss, Petri was pleased in the efforts from his the Stars after losing another nail-biter.
In their first loss to Ravenna earlier in the month, it came down to a possession by Kearney Catholic, but the Stars weren’t able to get a shot off in time. On Thursday, they did.
Petri shuffled his lineup based on the matchup, size and skillsets of the opposing teams. Jenna Kruse and Kyla Reifenrath started on Thursday, while Lexi Keim came off the bench. All three would be in and out of the lineup depending on the preparation of the game. Defense continues to be the strong suit for the Stars as they move forward to a new year.
“Defensively, we’ve been pretty good throughout the whole first part of the season. We have to continue to be that way, and I like what we are doing, and I like the kids coming off the bench, but yeah, it’s been fun.”
The Stars will return to the court Tuesday when they travel to Minden to face the Whippets. They then will head to Grand Island to take on Central Catholic the following Friday.