Kearney Catholic (6-4) won a thriller over non-conference foe Lexington (7-4), scoring in the second overtime for the 3-2 win.

Each team traded a goal in the first periods, before going scoreless in the first overtime frame. Then the Stars put away the winner to avoid the shootout.

Claire Kluthe scored two goals for KCHS, and Hadley McGowen added another.

Kluthe and McGowen also tallied an assist each.

Ariana Cabrera and Berniece Garcia both scored for Lexington. Garcia and Alexis Ojeda also notched an assist for the Minutemaids.