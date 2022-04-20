Kearney Catholic girls continue to chase finishing touch

KEARNEY — For the third straight game, the Kearney Catholic girls didn’t push forward to get a goal.

The Stars (3-5) lost to Lexington 2-0 Thursday evening at Ted Badwin Park.

Lexington’s Kimberly Garcia scored a first-half goal with an assist from Berniece Garcia. Then, in the second half, the Stars misplayed a kick back to their own goalie that went into the net for Lexington’s second goal.

“We had a couple just goofy things that go wrong and you end up giving up a couple of goals,” KCHS coach Bruce Lear said.

At the other end, Lexington goalies Chantel Hernandez and Natasha Sandoval each played a half, making a combined seven saves.

“We had lots of quality moments of playing the way we need to play and we just can’t find that last little piece or touch that would allow us to get the ball in the back of the net,” Lear said.

Lexington improved to 8-5, having won six of its last seven games. Kearney Catholic went to 3-5, getting shut out for the third straight game.

“I don’t think we gave up any great clear-cut chances for goals. I’ll give Lexington credit, they possessed the ball very well, they found their passing spaces, they hit their placements but I think it kind of boiled down to when we got the ball in scoring position or dangerous spots we couldn’t find that last quality pass, that last quality shot on goal to get the ball in the back of the net,” Lear said.

Kearney Catholic will be back in action Thursday at Columbus Lakeview. Scottsbluff and Gering will visit the Stars on Saturday.