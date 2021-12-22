Kearney Catholic girls basketball shuts down Boone Central

KEARNEY — As Christmas weekend approaches, the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team had one piece of business to handle — Boone Central coming to town on Tuesday. The Stars tore down the Cardinals 49-20. The Stars now have won six of the last seven games.

After a three-pointer by Mara Ranslem, the Stars were on an 8-0 run to start the quarter.

The Stars defense kept the Cardinals under single digits in the first three quarters.

“We really did a nice job on defense with both our man-to-man and end it with our zone defense,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “We like to mix it up a bit. We just tried to get after it, and the girls have done a great job of understanding what we need to take away with each opponent. So credit to them.”

As the Stars built their total, Ashley Keck led the way with 18 points, seven boards and three steals. Petri has been pleased with Keck for being the best player on both ends of the court.

“She has been aggressive tonight both offensively and defensively,” Petri said. “Offensively ... not only can she score off a dribble, but she is a really good passer. She had a couple of nice assists.”