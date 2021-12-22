 Skip to main content
Kearney Catholic girls basketball shuts down Boone Central
Jenna Kruse and Tristin Hooker

Kearney Catholic’s Jenna Kruse (22) tries to put up a shot over Boone Central’s Tristin Hooker (23) during their game Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. The Stars won 48-20.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — As Christmas weekend approaches, the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team had one piece of business to handle — Boone Central coming to town on Tuesday. The Stars tore down the Cardinals 49-20. The Stars now have won six of the last seven games.

After a three-pointer by Mara Ranslem, the Stars were on an 8-0 run to start the quarter.

The Stars defense kept the Cardinals under single digits in the first three quarters.

“We really did a nice job on defense with both our man-to-man and end it with our zone defense,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “We like to mix it up a bit. We just tried to get after it, and the girls have done a great job of understanding what we need to take away with each opponent. So credit to them.”

As the Stars built their total, Ashley Keck led the way with 18 points, seven boards and three steals. Petri has been pleased with Keck for being the best player on both ends of the court.

“She has been aggressive tonight both offensively and defensively,” Petri said. “Offensively ... not only can she score off a dribble, but she is a really good passer. She had a couple of nice assists.”

Another Star filling up the stat sheet coming off the bench was Lexi Keim. The 5-foot-2 senior redefined effort once she entered the floor. Her scrappiness defensively and getting some open shots had her finishing the night with five points, five steals and four rebounds.

“Her energy. I think she’s done a great job coming off the bench, and tonight she was really good,” Petri said about Keim. “She was a little frustrated on the last game because we went with a different lineup the last game just to match up better. She came out tonight and gave us some good minutes both offensively and defensively.”

As the Kearney Catholic girls enjoy the rest of the week on Christmas break, next week the Stars will be put to the test when they host their holiday tournament. Teams on the bracket include Amherst, York and Hastings-St. Cecilia. The tournament begins Tuesday.

