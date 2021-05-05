Kearney Catholic girls advance to district final after win over Northwest

AURORA — May the fourth — May 4, that is — be with the Kearney Catholic girls soccer team.

A day after beating York in a shootout, the Stars continue their winning streak. On Tuesday, they took down Grand Island Northwest High School, 1-0, in the B7 Subdistrict, and will advance to the district finals.

The last time the two went toe to toe, Northwest beat the Stars 2-1 about a month ago. KCHS has improved since and has won five games in a row, reaching the .500 mark to prove it.

“They persevere when a lot of teams would be hard to keep going and hard to put in the effort in all the little things in practice, but the girls keep doing that,” KCHS coach Bruce Lear said. “That was the most important thing, and it finally started translating onto the field.”

The Stars came out aggressively right from the start. They didn’t waste any time getting in scoring positions. Five minutes into play, Regan Potter put one in for Kearney Catholic. The Stars dominated in possessions for the game. Opportunities kept knocking for the Stars but, it was hit and miss. Lear wants his girls to remain aggressive offensively but wished they had collected more goals.