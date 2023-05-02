GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic struck for four goals in the first half and went on to beat York 6-0 Monday evening in Grand Island in the semifinals of the B-7 Subdistrict Tournament.

The Stars (10-5) advance to play undefeated Grand Island Northwest (15-0) in the finals today at Northwest.

Claire Kluthe and Jenna Kruse scored two goals apiece for the Stars and each earned an assist on other goals.

Hadley McGowen added a goal and two assists, while Regan Potter had a goal and Breckyn Bosshamer had two assists.

Northwest, coming off an 8-0 win over Hastings in the other semifinal on Monday, defeated Kearney Catholic 4-0 in both teams' season opener on March 31.

At Hastings, Kearney Catholic boys' season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Tigers (9-5).

Hastings will play Northwest in the championship tonight.

The Stars, who had won three straight, finish the season with a 7-8 record. The team's roster included two seniors and two juniors.