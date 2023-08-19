KEARNEY — In its second year in Class C2, the Kearney Catholic football team is ready to bounce back after a rocky start to the new grind.

The Stars, typically a fixture in the late rounds of state, fell to 4-5 last year, but learned valuable lessons along the way.

“We learned very quickly that C2 is just as good as competition at C1,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said.

Aside from just adjusting to the new competition, the team saw a new crop of kids joining the team’s leadership group. Over the two-and-a-half month period, the group went over everything that went wrong, so they don’t make the same mistakes again.

“We found a lot of things that came down to trust of one another,” Harvey said. “Also dedication to learning and understanding the game and dedication to putting in the work that was needed to be successful. Our young men did a great job applying what they learned this past summer.”

They worked with both the players and the staff, growing greater trust amongst a group that had a lot of new faces a year ago.

Now, a year older and wiser, the team’s leaders are ready to set the standard from the top down.

“We return a lot of experience, and we’re hoping that translates over to this year,” Harvey said. “So when we hit game one we know what the opponent is going to be like, we know the speed of the game, so they’re well-prepared for what’s going to come at them,”

The experience is strong the skill positions and especially in the line, which Harvey calls the strength of the team.

Helping anchor the lines will be Garrett O’Hare. At 6-foot, 4-inches and 225 pounds, he’s one of the most physically imposing players in the class with what Harvey calls “next-level size.” The senior is drawing attention from the next level already.

“When he plays with length and low pad level, on both sides of the football he’s a challenge,” Harvey said. “He’s got a good motor when the ball’s snapped and we’re excited to see what he can do this year,”

Kearney Catholic returns three of the five starters on the offensive line, including high-motor starter Logan Roggasch, a valuable asset in the run game.

No running back has stood out yet, with the Stars planning a running back by committee approach.

The skill positions run deep. Isaiah Gaunt is the team’s top vertical threat, as well as a formidable return man.

Gaunt is a two-way player and is joined in the reciever-secondary room by standout athlete Owen Axmann’s return from injury and the poster child for versatility, Carson Murphy.

Murphy, who is a shutdown defensive back, was a terrific contributor on the receiving end after a position switch midseason.

Murphy started the season as the Stars’ starting quarterback, but lost the job to Dominic Nowak midseason.

Nowak transferred in the offseason, putting Murphy back in the thick of the quarterback race. With no starter named yet, whether Murphy is under center is yet to be seen, but opposing defenses can count on him making plays on offense, wherever he lines up.

With playmakers across the field, playing smart, disciplined football is Harvey’s main focus.

He’s implemented the “focus-3 system, which balances everything on a simple equation.

“It all comes down to event plus response equals an outcome, and you can have a disciplined response or a default response,” Harvey said. “We look for disciplined over default every time. Anything we do with our young men, football related or life related, if there’s a challenge in your life put it into the equation and discipline is the shortcut towards getting what you want to get.”

Big games among the schedule include two top ten teams, hosting Hastings St. Cecilia and traveling to Ord.

Local rivals also populate the schedule, with an midseason trip to Amherst on Sept. 21, a highly-anticipated early homestand against Minden on Sept. 8 and a Senior Day finale against Gibbon.