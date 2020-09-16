Kearney Catholic football game with Ogallala canceled

KEARNEY -- Kearney Catholic's football team will be idle Friday night.
KCHS athletic director Rick Petri announced Wednesday afternoon that Friday's night's game with Ogallala has been canceled.
"Due to a positive COVID test on the Ogallala football team the game this Friday has been canceled," he said.
He added that it doesn't look like there is a replacement possibility at this time.
With the cancelation, the Stars join Kearney High on the sidelines as the Bearcats ae in the second week of their quarantine.
The Bearcats return to action Sept. 24 at Bellevue West while the Stars will play at Minden.
