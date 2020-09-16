 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Catholic football game with Ogallala canceled

Kearney Catholic football game with Ogallala canceled

  • Updated
4Footballs

KEARNEY -- Kearney Catholic's football team will be idle Friday night.

KCHS athletic director Rick Petri announced Wednesday afternoon that Friday's night's game with Ogallala has been canceled.

"Due to a positive COVID test on the Ogallala football team the game this Friday has been canceled," he said.

He added that it doesn't look like there is a replacement possibility at this time.

With the cancelation, the Stars join Kearney High on the sidelines as the Bearcats ae in the second week of their quarantine.

The Bearcats return to action Sept. 24 at Bellevue West while the Stars will play at Minden.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News