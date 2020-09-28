Kearney Catholic finished fifth in Centennial Conference golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic High School girls golf team finished fifth Saturday in the Centennial Conference Tournament in Lincoln.

The Stars posted a team score of 429 with Madie Waggoner shooting a 99 to place ninth.

Also for the Stars, Taylor McGuire posted a 102, Sofia Hayes a 113, Mia Homan a 115 and Morgan Sheckler a 116.

“The girls continue to show improvement and consistency with their golf game,” KCHS coach Amanda Roberts said.

Columbus Scotus won the tournament with a 372 team score and the Shamrocks’ Cecilia Arndt, a freshman, was the individual medalist, shooting a 77.

KCHS will play Tuesday at the Adams Central Invitational in the last regular-season meet of the year. Districts will be played next Monday.

Centennial Conference

TEAM SCORES: Columbus Scotus 372, Lincoln Christian 373, Lincoln Lutheran 386, Grand Island CC 415, Kearney Catholic 429, Archbishop Bergan 452, Omaha Concordia 486.

TOP 10 FINISHERS: 1, Arndt, CS, 77; 2, Lovegrove, LC, 77; 3, Messere, GICC, 84; 4, Fahleson, LL, 86; 5, Volin, LL, 87; 6, Dierman, CS, 91; 7, DeHaan, LC, 95; 8, Kuszak, LC, 96; 9, Waggoner, KC, 99; 10, Kumm, AB, 99.