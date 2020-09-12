Kearney Catholic falls to St. Paul, 33-7

KEARNEY — Class C1, second-ranked Kearney Catholic High School found out Friday night that football can be a game of inches.
The Stars (2-1) battled dropped balls early in the game and could never get in a rhythm on offense as they fell to ninth-ranked St. Paul 33-7 at Miles Field.
“It felt like we left 21 points on the board on the first three drives just because of dropped balls,” Stars coach Rashawn Harvey said. “That’s part of our challenge right now is catching balls and establishing the run.”
KCHS gained a little momentum early after halftime. Trailing 14-0, Nebraska quarterback pledge Heinrich Haarberg led a nine-play, 82-yard drive that was capped by Logan O’Brien’s tiptoe catch in the back corner of the end zone that cut the lead to 14-7.
But it was as close as the Stars could get as St. Paul controlled the line of scrimmage the second half. The Wildcats got full control when Eli Larson ripped off touchdown runs of 50 and 67 yards in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
“Our defense did a heck of a job containing Haarberg, he’s such a talented player,” St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said. “To hold them to seven points was a great job by our defense.”
“Then offensively, we got our lineman going and they just made some outstanding blocks on the perimeter.”
After a low-scoring first half the game flipped just before half. Wildcat quarterback Brendan Knapp connected with Tommy Wroblewski for a 42-yard pass and then on the Stars’ next play from scrimmage, Quade Peterson tipped a pass that Logan Vogel intercepted to set up Larson’s first score from 3 yards out.
“Our defense played outstanding in the first half, but they wore us down,” Harvey said. “We learned tonight that we have to learn how to make plays early and respond when things don’t go well.”
Larson has 266 yards in 20 attempts to lead St. Paul, which rushed for 373 yards on 38 carries. Haarberg was 17 for 43 for 238 yards to lead KCHS. O’Brien had 74 yards on five catches and Brett Mahony had 80 yards on four receptions.
n St. Paul 33, KCHS 7
Score by Quarters
St. Paul (2-1)0 14 0 19 — 33
KCHS (2-1)0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
SP — Tommy Wroblewski 42 pass from Brendan Knapp (Sam Kramer kick), 2:49
SP — Eli Larson 3 run (Kramer kick), 1:09
Third Quarter
KC — Logan O’Brien 17 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick), 7:00
Fourth Quarter
SP — Larson 50 run (kick failed), 10:56
SP — Larson 67 run (pass failed), 10:18
SP — Aidan John 33 run (Kramer kick), 1:47
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—SP, Dugan 9-68, Larson 20-266, Wroblewski 2-6, Knapp 4-5, Placke 1-4, Gravatt 1-1, John 1-33. KC, Conrad 11-25, Miner 4-4, Haarberg 6-(minus 20), O’Brien 1-(minus 7), Greiser 3-16.
PASSING—SP, Knapp 5-10-88-0, Wroblewski 1-1-17-0. KC, Haarberg 17-43-238-1.
RECEIVING—SP, Wroblewski 4-73, Dugan 1-15, Vogel 1-17. 1-2, KC, McBride 1-27, O’Brien 5-73, Mahony 4-83, Miner 3-37, Seier 2-7, Chrisner 1-8, David 1-3.
