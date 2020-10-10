Kearney Catholic earns return trip to state tournament

In the second game, KCHS started fast by leading 6-2 after 3 1/2 innings.

“It was one of those things. We felt we were in a good spot, but we knew they had another run coming at us,” Ruyle said. “Six runs in two innings was a little more than we were looking for.

“We knew that was going to be a pivotal point in the game and we got three back so we knew we were OK.”

Down 8-6 going to the sixth, the Stars responded with back-to-back singles by Schirmer and Lee then a double by Liv Nore. After a passed ball, Nore scored on a sacrifice fly by Carleigh Eurek.

The Stars then added an insurance run in the seventh.

Lee, Schirmer and Lauren Marker had three hits each. Marker had a home run and a triple, Lee had a double and a triple, Liv Nore had a triple and Eurek had a triple.

Biddlecome again handled the pitching duties, striking out four while giving up 11 hits.

“I felt we played a pretty complete game as far as what we needed to do. ... Lauren Marker had some big bats and I think we had more triples today than we had in an entire weekend all season long,” Ruyle said.