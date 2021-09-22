Kearney Catholic downs Centura in three, improves record to 14-0; volleyball roundup

KEARNEY - Kearney Catholic improved to 14-0 with a 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 win over Centura.

Individual leaders from the match were not available.

The Stars are back in action Thursday, hosting Lexington and eighth-ranked Northwest in a triangular.

- Kearney High’s Avery Franzen had 15 kills and hit .324 but it wasn’t enough as Kearney High (7-8) lost a heart-breaker to Lincoln High 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 32-30. Tatum Rusher added eight kills and Analise Luke had five ace serves for the Bearcats. Emma Talbert and Kaleigh Hatcher each made four blocks.

- Overton swept Brady 25-3, 25-14, 25-7 with Jolee Ryan scoring 10 kills, Natalie Wood nine and Blair Brennan eight. Ryan and Wood also had four service aces each.

- Johanna Ford had 12 kills and Jordan Hilmer had 10 as Bertrand defeated Franklin 25-21, 22-25, 25-22. The Vikings served up 13 aces with Hilmer getting four, Jorjanna High three and Emma Brown three.

- Bertrand also defeated Loomis 27-25, 30-28 with Hilmer scoring 10 kills and Sadie Maloley seven. Brown had five aces and Ford had four blocks.