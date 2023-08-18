KEARNEY — During the first week of Kearney Catholic boys tennis practice, several of the team’s top spots are up for grabs. Head coach Marshall Dorr isn’t focused on filling them.

At least not yet, as the head coach wants to see his team come together before all else.

“Tennis is an individual sport, and it can get pretty contentious and pretty competitive when you’re all fighting for the same spots on the team,” Dorr said. “We’re trying to make sure the boys know that we’re all on the same team, the tennis will come, but the attitude and team spirit that’s what we want to set in.”

Dorr does this by embracing competition in a healthy, head-on way, encouraging sportsmanship and communication between the teammates.

The open spots come from a loss of seven seniors, leaving a senior-less team led by six juniors and a healthy-sized under class.

Returners include sophomore Nash Malone, half of a podium-placing doubles duo a year ago and junior Oliver Sharp, who narrowly missed out on a big state finish.

Malone’s doubles partner graduated, putting a coveted spot for the No. 1 doubles team up in the air.

To fill the doubles, the style of tennis is important, but attitude is what makes or breaks a team.

“Do their temperaments match up? Are they both quiet or both hotheaded? If one of them gets upset can the other one pull their head out of that and get them back in the game?,” Dorr said. “Singles players have to be very self-motivated, so there’s different temperaments for different positions.”

Kearney Catholic opens at the Kearney High Quad on August 25. Other big meets include the team’s home invitational, the Lexington Invite and duals against Adams Central and Holdrege.

The schedule also has a new statewide contest that the team is aiming for. The NSAA added a new team duals championship, the week before state, where the top eight teams get invited. While its not his primary focus, Dorr hopes the Stars can end up there.

Like his preseason goal of teambuilding, Dorr’s postseason goal is not focused on on-court.

By building a team, Dorr hopes he can foster a lifelong love of the sport in each player.

“Tennis you can play forever. I play with my dad who’s 66, my assistant coach plays with his dad who’s 85,” Dorr said. “I would like to look back on us having fun and encouraging their love of the game. If we win some, great, if we lose some that’s okay too, but I just want to create some lifelong players.”