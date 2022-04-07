Kearney Catholic boys scroe six goals oin win over Aurora

AURORA — Max McBride and Jhordy Solares scored two goals apiece to lead Kearney Catholic to a 6-1 win over Aurora on Tuesday.

The Stars scored three goals in each half to improve to 4-1. Aurora scored its lone goal in the second half.

Solares had two assists to go with his two goals.

Pete Homan and Issac Tamayo scored the Stars’ other goals.

Kearney Catholic will be back in action Thursday, playing a makeup game at Grand Island Northwest.

Girls shut out Huskies

Claire Kluthe scored two goals as Kearney Catholic’s girls defeated Aurora 2-0 to improve to 3-2 on the year.

Kluthe scored the Stars’ first goal in the 48th minute, taking a pass from Breanna Suhr. She found the back of the net six minutes later with an assist from Regan Potter.