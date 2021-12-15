Kearney Catholic boys remain undefeated in win over Ravenna

A day after making his commitment to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Brett Mahony was right on the money Tuesday night as he dropped 22 points and four boards. Going into the game, Mahony was 37 points away from being the school’s all-time scoring record. He is now 15 points away and likely could break the record the next time the Stars take the court.

Ravenna showed some life in the third quarter when the three-pointers were dropping. Eli Schroeder had nine points, which all came from behind the arc. Trey Anderson was the top scorer for the Bluejays with 12 points, including a dunk midway through the fourth quarter. Despite their efforts, the damage was done as the Stars led by as many as 30 points. The Stars now focus on Hastings on Friday and then the Heartland Hoops Classic, where the Stars will put their undefeated streak on the line to take on Omaha Skutt on Saturday. “I think our guys are excited for the test as well,” Langan said. “I know we were talking about getting ready to go. A couple of years ago, we played some of these Class B teams and got two regular season losses to both Class B teams, so that’s what we got. We’ve got to get some things sharpened up in two good practices.”