Kearney Catholic boys remain undefeated in win over Ravenna

KEARNEY— The Ravenna boys basketball team will have to wait for their first win.
The Kearney Catholic High School boys basketball team took care of business on Tuesday, running over the Bluejays 56-31. The Stars move to 5-0 just in time for their weekend test at Hastings.
Kearney Catholic once again held its opponents scoreless in the first two minutes of play. The Stars went on an 11-0 run after tipoff. The Stars knocked down some three-pointers in the hands of Turner Plugge, who finished the night with nine points, and the defensive transitions by Garrett Schmaderer, who had only four points but gathered eight rebounds and four steals. Ravenna was held to seven points as they trailed 39-7 at the half.
“I thought we did a good job of hitting the boards and shooting with confidence if it didn’t go in early,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Then we finally got Turner to hit a couple shots from outside. The other guys imposed their will. Anytime you play Ravenna, they are going to be well-coached in their motion-offense. I thought they did a good job of exposing some of the things we have to work on, which was really good for our kids. We’ve got some games with probably some tougher competition so far so we have sharpened some things up in the next two days of practice. “
A day after making his commitment to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Brett Mahony was right on the money Tuesday night as he dropped 22 points and four boards. Going into the game, Mahony was 37 points away from being the school’s all-time scoring record. He is now 15 points away and likely could break the record the next time the Stars take the court.
“He has spent a lot of time compared to the past years shooting the ball,” Langan said. “I think that helps us to shoot outside. Just looking forward to him probably playing another position. I think he’s going to be confident in what he’s doing.”
Ravenna showed some life in the third quarter when the three-pointers were dropping. Eli Schroeder had nine points, which all came from behind the arc. Trey Anderson was the top scorer for the Bluejays with 12 points, including a dunk midway through the fourth quarter. Despite their efforts, the damage was done as the Stars led by as many as 30 points. The Stars now focus on Hastings on Friday and then the Heartland Hoops Classic, where the Stars will put their undefeated streak on the line to take on Omaha Skutt on Saturday. “I think our guys are excited for the test as well,” Langan said. “I know we were talking about getting ready to go. A couple of years ago, we played some of these Class B teams and got two regular season losses to both Class B teams, so that’s what we got. We’ve got to get some things sharpened up in two good practices.”