Kearney Catholic boys, girls split matches at Seward

SEWARD — Omaha Gross cracked the Kearney Catholic defense for three goals Saturday, handing the Stars their first loss of the season.

Before the 3-0 loss to Gross at the Seward Invitational, Kearney Catholic had shut out its first three opponents, including Holdrege in the first-round game.

Freshman Issac Tamayo and junior Jhordy Solares scored goals against Holdrege with Max McBride collecting an assist.

Riley Grieser got the win in goal in his third shutout.

KCHS girls lose in shootout

Kearney Catholic’s girls soccer team went 1-1 Saturday at the Seward Invitational, beating Holdrege, 2-0, but losing to Omaha Concordia, 2-1, in a shootout.

Freshman Hadley McGowen and junior Regan Potter scored the game’s only goals in the first half as Kearney Catholic (2-2) defeated Holdrege. Claire Kluthe and Lexi Keim earned the assists on the goals.

In the loss to Concordia, McGowen scored Kearney Catholic’s goal in the first half with an assist from Breanna Suhr. Concordia answered with a second-half goal by Elise Secrest.

In the shootout, Concordia outscored Kearney Catholic 3-2.

This week, the Stars play at Aurora on Tuesday, at Grand Island Northwest on Thursday then host Omaha Mercy at noon on Saturday.