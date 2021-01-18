Kearney boys win relay gold in Lincoln swim meet

LINCOLN — Kearney boys won the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays Saturday at the Gene Cotter Invitational swimming and diving meet at Lincoln.

The diving portion of the meet scheduled for Friday was postponed a week and the swimmers competed in three locations with placings determined by time comparison.

Kearney, swimming at Lincoln Northeast, had two individual winners as well as the relays. For the boys, Ethan Kinney won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 54.78 seconds. For the girls, Callie Bartee won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.28.

Kinney joined Russell Dietz, Zeb Black and Logan Arnold on both relays. The foursome won the 200 medley in 1:45.44 and the 200 free in 1:31.85.