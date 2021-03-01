Kearney boys swim team ninth at state

LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys achieved their goal of a Top 10 finish at the Nebraska High School Swimming and Diving Championships, placing ninth.

The three-day meet that concluded Saturday at Lincoln included a school-record performance by Kearney 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Russell Dietz, Ethan Kinney, Zebediah Black and Logan Arnold placed fourth with a time of 1 minutes, 26.93 seconds, which was almost a full second faster than the 17-year-old school record.

“After the HAC meet they realized that it was an attainable goal, and they did it by a lot,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said.

Kearney’s boys scored 80.5 points, scoring in seven events, including all three relays.

Kinney had the top individual places, finishing 10th in the 100-yard butterly (52.76) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (54.10).

Kinney also swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay that finished 10th (3:18.57). That team included Thomas Walsh, Black and Arnold.

Arnold placed 14th in the 100 freestyle (49.22) and 16th in the 50 freestyle (22.42).

Dietz was 13th in the 50 free (22.30) and joined Alex Hewitt, Jake Svec and Alex Eifert on the 200-yard medley that placed 12th.